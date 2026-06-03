“This appointment makes no sense”: Sen. Angus King responds to Trump tapping Bill Pulte to lead national intelligence

President Trump announced that he is naming Bill Pulte as the acting director of national intelligence. Pulte currently leads the Federal Housing Finance Agency. He is set to replace Tulsi Gabbard after she announced her resignation in May.

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Gabbard is stepping down on June 30 because her husband was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer. The decision has already drawn strong objections from lawmakers in Washington. According to CBS News, independent Senator Angus King of Maine made his disapproval clear, saying, “By any objective assessment, in terms of experience, expertise, background, this appointment makes no sense.”

Pulte has been a divisive figure within the administration. During his time at the Federal Housing Finance Agency, he sent criminal referrals to the Justice Department that accused several of the president’s political opponents of mortgage fraud. Those named include New York Attorney General Letitia James, Senator Adam Schiff, Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, and former Representative Eric Swalwell.

Criminal referrals and an ongoing federal investigation shape the reaction

All four have denied any wrongdoing. The allegations against Cook were used by the president to justify an attempted firing that is now before the Supreme Court. Apart from the case involving James, which was later dismissed, none of these referrals have led to criminal charges.

The Government Accountability Office is investigating whether Pulte misused federal authority and resources to target these political figures. A spokesperson for the office said on Tuesday that they expect to release results in late 2026 or early 2027. The appointment is one of several recent moves by the president, who has also been ramping up pressure over Greenland in recent months.

"I am appointing the Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, and Chairman of Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac, William J. Pulte, to serve as Acting Director of National Intelligence." – President Donald J. Trump



Congratulations to Director Pulte! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/pEwKMAELDv — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 3, 2026

Despite these questions, the president defended his choice in a post on Truth Social, pointing to Pulte’s handling of large financial assets. He wrote, “William has deep experience managing the most sensitive matters in America, the safety and soundness of the Markets, and over 10 Trillion Dollars at Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac, a substantial increase from where it was just 12 months ago.”

Pulte will keep his roles as director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency and chairman of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac while serving as acting director of national intelligence. Because acting officials can serve for 210 days from the start of a vacancy, Pulte is expected to hold the post until January 26, 2027.

It is not clear whether the president plans to nominate him for a permanent role. Senator Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate Select Intelligence Committee, criticized how the selection was made. He argued that the president wants someone who will offer a particular narrative rather than objective intelligence.

I am appointing the Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, and Chairman of Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac, William J. Pulte, to serve as Acting Director of National Intelligence. William has deep experience managing the most sensitive matters in America, the safety and soundness… pic.twitter.com/ZXClUwvgtm — Commentary Donald J Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) June 2, 2026

“Rather than selecting a respected national security professional capable of delivering independent judgments, the president has chosen an official who has demonstrated not just willingness but eagerness to use the authorities of government to pursue political retribution,” Warner said.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence has gone through major changes under Gabbard, including a 40% cut in staff and the merging of various analytic functions. Some officials worry that these changes have weakened the agency’s ability to give independent assessments. There is also uncertainty about how Pulte will handle sensitive reports, such as the coming assessment on Anomalous Health Incidents, also known as Havana Syndrome.

White House spokesman Davis Ingle said the administration stands by the choice. He noted that the president picks highly talented people to make sure the administration keeps achieving results. The president has stayed active on the foreign policy front as well, recently stepping in to mediate Israel-Hezbollah talks.

Dr. Mehmet Oz, the administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, also voiced confidence in the decision, saying he trusts the president’s judgment and his ability to identify people who can persevere through hardship.

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