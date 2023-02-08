Are you wondering how to complete the Ghost of Our Love side quest in Hogwarts Legacy? There are over 57 side quests in Hogwarts Legacy, and completing them will take time. Don’t worry, though, because they are not tedious, and you will experience a ton of the Wizarding World and Harry Potter universe. One of these side quests is called the Ghost of Our Love. While this side quest isn’t challenging, you just need to know where to look to find the quest and where to travel to finish it. Here is everything you need to know about completing the Ghost of Our Love side quest in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to Complete Ghost of Our Love in Hogwarts Legacy

You will unlock the Ghost of Our Love quest after you finish one of these house-specific quests:

Gryffindor: The Hunt for the Missing Pages

The Hunt for the Missing Pages Hufflepuff: Prisoner of Love

Prisoner of Love Ravenclaw: Ollivander’s Heirloom

Ollivander’s Heirloom Slytherin: Scrope’s Last Hope

To find the Ghost out of Love quest, you will need to locate the Map With Floating Candles on top of a grave marker in the Hogsmeade Graveyard. The grave marker is on the eastern portion of the Hogsmeade Graveyard.

Here are the full quest details:

Quest Giver: Richard Jackdaw

Richard Jackdaw Description: The map portrays a forest, bridge, and candles. I’ve put it into my bag for reference.

The map portrays a forest, bridge, and candles. I’ve put it into my bag for reference. Rewards: Treasure -Seeker’s Scarf, 180 Experience Points, and 400 Galleons

You can complete the Ghost of Our Love quest by following these steps:

Interact with the map to inspect it. You will be given a parchment piece with a forest, bridge, and candles illustrated on it. Travel to the Forbidden Forest using the Floo travel point during the night. You will be unable to do this quest during the day, so progress time if needed. You will want to walk towards a lamppost near the bridge. Cast Lumos and floating candles will appear. Follow the floating candles until you come across a table and two chairs surrounded by floating candles. A chest will spawn in this area, and you will need to pen it to finish the quest.

Hogwarts Legacy is scheduled for release on February 10, 2023, on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Learn how to play 72 hours earlier by using early access!

- This article was updated on February 8th, 2023