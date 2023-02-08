Hogwarts Legacy Cache in the Castle Side Quest Guide: Where to Find Each Landmark

So, you have met Arthur Plummly and he asks that you help him find the landmarks with his Treasure Map. With how large Hogwarts is, it can be a bit daunting to remember where exactly each landmark is. Using the “map” which is accessible as a Quest item, you have to find all three landmarks using just that. Here, we can help reveal each location for the Cache in the Castle side quest.

Where to Find Each Landmark in the Cache in the Castle Side Quest

Looking at Arthur’s drawing, you can see that you have to look for the skeleton of a rhinoceros, the center of a courtyard with a dragon fountain, and a painting of a house covered in snow. Here is where you can access each location.

Location 1 – Rhinoceros

The Astronomy Wing, Defence Against the Dark Arts Classroom

Once you teleport to this Floo Flame, take the stairs down two levels. There should be a globe next to it. Lounge music will be playing here, so it won’t be hard to miss. Upon walking up to the first location, you can then head onto the second area.

Location 2 – Courtyard

The Astronomy Wing, Transfiguration Courtyard

When you teleport here via Floo Flame or just by getting there on your own, this is nearly impossible to miss. Simply walk up to the front of this fountain to bring up the last step of this quest.

Location 3 – Painting

This one is a bit more difficult. From the second location, enter the door into the Bell Tower Wing area. This is directly behind the fountain. Enter the door and go right, taking the stairs upward until you see this painting. Upon being in front of it, use Accio on the top of the painting’s frame to alter the environment in it. This becomes a door that will then lead you to the Authentic Historian’s Uniform.

Now that you found all the locations, you can now return to Arthur and get another relationship side quest done!

Hogwarts Legacy is out now for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. It’ll become available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on April 4, 2023. The Nintendo Switch version will be out on July 25, 2023.

- This article was updated on February 8th, 2023