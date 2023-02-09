The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom amiibo Functionality Announced — Paraglider Fabric Explained

Image via Nintendo

The February 8 Nintendo Direct was jam-packed with exciting surprises, such as the Splatoon 3 Expansion Pass and the return of a DS-era cult classic. However, one of the most exciting was a fresh look at the highly-anticipated The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, along with a release date, a Collector’s Edition, and a brand-new Link amiibo.

Image via Nintendo

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Link amiibo will launch alongside the game on May 12, 2023. Like its predecessor, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, tapping this (and other) amiibo will allow the player to receive materials and weapons.

Unlike Breath of the Wild, however, Nintendo has confirmed on Twitter that various amiibo from The Legend of Zelda series will unlock (seemingly) exclusive fabric patterns for the game’s new Paraglider item.

Tears of the Kingdom Link will unlock glider fabric to match the amiibo’s outfit.

will unlock glider fabric to match the amiibo’s outfit. Rider Link features a fabric with a dark pattern seen in Breath of the Wild .

features a fabric with a dark pattern seen in . Zelda & Loftwing will earn the player a fabric similar to the Sailcloth from Skyward Sword .

will earn the player a fabric similar to the Sailcloth from . Majora’s Mask Link will reward the player with a Majora’s Mask fabric from…Majora’s Mask.

For those that have been unable to get their hands on a particular The Legend of Zelda series amiibo, Nintendo is thankfully restocking them in time for the game’s release. Whether other Zelda amiibo will receive unique functionality remains to be seen.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom went up for pre-order on the Nintendo eShop shortly after the Direct concluded, confirming rumors of a $69.99 USD/£59.99 GBP price tag. Its freshly announced physical Collector’s Edition is also available to pre-order from select retailers, which you can read more about here.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will launch exclusively on Nintendo Switch on May 12, 2023.

- This article was updated on February 8th, 2023