LA mayoral hopeful Spencer Pratt responds to Jimmy Kimmel’s criticism with an image of the comedian in blackface from his The Man Show days

Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt fired back at late-night host Jimmy Kimmel by sharing an image of the comedian wearing blackface during his time on The Man Show. According to Mediaite, the exchange came after a recent monologue in which Kimmel went after the former reality television personality over his political campaign.

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Kimmel talked about the Los Angeles mayoral race on his show, focusing on the current vote counts and the chances of a runoff election. He told his audience that, unless the final count changes a lot, it looks like Mayor Karen Bass will face the former reality show star.

Kimmel said he thinks the city should feel embarrassed about the situation. He stated, “We should be very embarrassed. Spencer Pratt should not be a top-two finalist for mayor.” The comedian also joked about the political mood in the city. He claimed it could take local liberals some time to figure out which of their friends might be secretly backing the Pratt campaign.

Kimmel and Pratt have a public history tied to past TV segments

He went on to say, “Sixty percent of the vote has been counted. If that holds, it means that in November, Los Angelenos are going to have to choose between a woman named Karen and a man who is one.”

Pratt has been a major figure in the race, often criticizing Mayor Karen Bass for her leadership style and her handling of the Palisades fires, an event in which he lost his own home. Though he was once known mainly for shows like The Hills, he has become a serious contender for mayor. His campaign has stood out for its heavy use of AI-generated videos to reach voters on social media.

Spencer Pratt fires back at Jimmy Kimmel after the late-night host mocked his LA mayoral campaign — resurfacing Kimmel's blackface controversy from 'The Man Show' era. Pratt shared the now-infamous image of Kimmel impersonating Karl Malone in full blackface makeup, a skit Kimmel… pic.twitter.com/il9zYdRys8 — Fox News Flash (@FoxNews_Flash) June 6, 2026

The latest numbers from June 5, 2026, show Mayor Karen Bass leading with 35 percent of the vote. Pratt holds about 30 percent, placing him ahead of Los Angeles City Councilwoman Nithya Raman, who sits at 24 percent. Since the top two candidates move forward, the race for the general election remains open. Kimmel himself has stayed in the news this year, including when he won a major award after his ABC return.

In his reply to the monologue, Pratt posted an image of Kimmel from his television career that showed the host wearing blackface to impersonate figures such as NBA player Karl Malone. This is not the first time these past segments have surfaced.

Kimmel addressed the controversy in 2020 after the clips drew public attention. At that time, he said he had performed many impressions of famous people, including Oprah Winfrey, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Rosie O’Donnell.

Kimmel explained how he viewed those past choices in his 2020 statement. He said, “I’ve done dozens of impressions of famous people, including Snoop Dogg, Oprah [Winfrey], Eminem, Dick Vitale, Rosie [O’Donnell], and many others. In each case, I thought of them as impersonations of celebrities and nothing more.”

He also admitted the sketches were problematic, noting, “Looking back, many of these sketches are embarrassing, and it is frustrating that these thoughtless moments have become a weapon used by some to diminish my criticisms of social and other injustices.” The host has faced public disputes before, including when he refused to apologize over a widow joke.

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