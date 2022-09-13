The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom | New Glider Could Completely Change Traversal

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was an unbelievable sensation when it was released along with the launch of the Nintendo Switch, instantly making it a killer app for the system and changing open-world games forever. You could freely explore Hyrule in unprecedented ways, with incredible freedom, thanks to its fantastic, heavily physics-based, gameplay and exploration mechanics. One of the first mechanics you could unlock in the game was the paraglider, enabling you to traverse enormous distances and safely land from great heights. The latest trailer for its sequel, now titled The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Has a New Glider, though, so read on for more details!

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s New Glider Could Completely Change Traversal

Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom released its newest trailer with glimpses at an even larger scope of exploration with floating islands and Sheikah Slate abilities, and ends when Link briefly lands on what appears to be a new glider. This comes after numerous previous glimpses at the game, where Link is essentially able to skydive, but this possible development could indicate even greater aerial movement. If indeed this is Link’s new glider, this could suggest possibilities including Link having access to a diverse array of aerial combat and maneuvers previously unavailable, including walking or melee combat on this vehicle. But for now, it was only a momentary preview, so this is all up to speculation.

Along with this new glider, we see Link debuting new Sheikah Slate abilities such as an elevator function that can shift rocks allowing you to ascend to the skies, a possible greater variety of dungeon designs, and an increasingly colorful world to explore. The massive world of Hyrule you saw in Breath of the Wild effectively adds a new plane to the game in the form of lands in the skies, and mysteries to unlock.

When Does the Breath of the Wild Sequel Release?

As revealed on the latest Nintendo Direct, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, previously known as Breath of the Wild 2, will release for the Nintendo Switch on May 12, 2023. This was after numerous delays and teases, but this appears to be a firm date and something which will be hotly anticipated by millions of players.

- This article was updated on September 13th, 2022