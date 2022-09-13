Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 Name and Release Date Revealed!

Fans have been waiting for an update on the latest Zelda title for quite a long time now. The announcement of Breath of the Wild’s sequel left many players on edge, hoping to get some more gameplay or information wherever they could. Following a disappointing delay, numerous theories from what little footage was shown, and speculation on when it would appear next, discussions surrounding the game had focused on when fans could even expect to see more of it. Now, thanks to a recent Nintendo Direct, fans no longer have to wait. The name and release date for Breath of the Wild 2 have both been revealed!

Breath of the Wild 2 Name and Release Date Announcement

Ending off the announcements from the Nintendo Direct of September 13, 2022, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was shown off for the first time in many months. Much of the content in its latest trailer is cryptic, with various murals depicting various enemies alongside an owl-like figure. Footage of this latest title’s gameplay is also shown, with Link diving off of islands in a fashion similar to his Skyward Sword counterpart. Any deeper connections Tears of the Kingdom might have with Skyward Sword remain to be seen, but quite a bit of inspiration seems to be present already.

At the end of the trailer, a release date was shared. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is planned to release on May 12, 2023. This spans nearly four years since Breath of the WIld 2’s original announcement. Accounting for delays, this also means Tears of the Kingdom will miss its original planned release timing of 2022 by at least 5 months. Even so, it’s clear that quite a lot of time was put into making the game a worthy successor to its predecessor. The focus on diving seems to imply that the game will have two entirely different layers, with each one providing lots of content for players to explore.

Tears of the Kingdom still has yet to be released, so it’s only a matter of time before fans can see whether the full release lives up to the hype. Fans should also be aware that even this set-in-stone date of May 12 might not be completely set in stone. If further issues arise during development, another delay is indeed possible. Now that the game’s title has been revealed, though, it’s also clear that even more information will soon be shared about this latest entry in the Zelda franchise. Fans should keep an eye out for new announcements and reveals, and in time they’ll finally be able to experience the game for themselves!

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is planned to release as a Nintendo Switch exclusive on May 12, 2023.