Game News

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Includes Various Quality Of Life Improvements

Related to player guidance.

June 21st, 2021 by Dean James

The-Legend-of-Zelda-Skyward-Sword-HD-Includes-Various-Quality-Of-Life-Improvements

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is less than a month away from release now on Nintendo Switch,  There has been some controversy about the game and a major quality of life feature being hidden behind amiibo, which has been especially magnified since Nintendo hasn’t announced any other quality of life features beyond the ability to play with regular button controls. It looks like there may be some other ones not announced for The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, especially when it comes to the hands-on nature of Fi.

While not listed on the regular Nintendo webpage for The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, this information comes from the Nintendo UK page for the game. In this rundown for the game, it states the game will have “Various quality-of-life enhancements, including refinements to player tutorials and general guidance throughout the adventure.”

The latter portion of this note is very important, as Fi was one of the biggest complaints of the original for many players due to how annoying she was at guiding you throughout the game. It made the game feel too easy at some points, so hopefully that will be toned down. Considering we got some really solid quality of life improvements in both the Wind Waker and Twilight Princess HD releases, hopefully we’ll get some more unannounced ones here.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD will release for Nintendo Switch on July 16.

GAME DEALSGet Twitch Prime For Free Right Now and get in-game items, rewards, and free games

RELATED TOPICS :

You May Like
Best Minecraft Seeds June 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
Roblox Promo Codes List (June 2021) – Free Clothes and Items
Attack of the Fanboy
Pokémon GO – How to Beat Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra (June 2021)
Attack of the Fanboy
The Best Call of Duty: Warzone Operator Skins
Attack of the Fanboy