Apple’s latest product lineup includes a pizza box, and it’s getting all the attention at the tech giant’s WWDC 2026 event

Apple featured a specially designed pizza box during their latest Worldwide Developers Conference, The Tab reported, creating a wave of confusion and curiosity among tech enthusiasts. While the event is typically reserved for major software updates and hardware reveals, seeing a piece of kitchenware take center stage felt like a strange, yet classic, Apple move.

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It is important to clear the air immediately because this is not a new consumer product you can buy at a store. The pizza box is actually a long-standing piece of internal company history that has been utilized at their corporate headquarters for over a decade.

The Worldwide Developers Conference is a massive, week-long event where Apple shares its upcoming vision for the year. This time around, they packed the schedule with updates regarding the brand new and upgraded Siri, a deep dive into the features arriving with iOS 17, and significant announcements regarding their AI platform, Apple Intelligence. It is these kinds of updates that usually dominate the conversation, but the inclusion of the pizza box in the intro clip caught everyone off guard.

Apple really does obsess over the details of everything, even the containers used for lunch

This unique, circular pizza box was originally created 14 years ago, back in 2012. It was designed by Apple’s head of food services, Francesco Longoni, specifically for use at Caffè Macs, the employee-only cafe located at the company’s headquarters in Cupertino, California. The primary goal behind this design was to solve the universal problem of soggy takeaway pizza.

If you have ever grabbed a slice to go, you know exactly how frustrating it is when steam gets trapped inside a standard box, turning the crust into a limp, sad mess. Apple decided they could do better, so they engineered a solution that keeps the food fresh while you move it from the cafe to your desk.

For the first time ever at this WWDC.. Apple casually flexed one of its weirdest innovation.. the patented Apple Pizza Box 🍕



Once upon a time.. Apple decided the ordinary soggy pizza box wasn’t upto its standards



So Apple literally invented its own pizza box.. used exclusively… pic.twitter.com/7uwU0lwzvT — Apple Design (@TheAppleDesign) June 9, 2026

The patent for the design describes it as a “container that is structurally stable enough for containing an item in a variety of applications and is also environmentally friendly”. The engineering behind it is quite impressive when you look at how it functions. The lid features specific openings that allow steam to escape, which is the secret sauce for maintaining that perfect crust texture.

Furthermore, the patent notes that “allowing such steam to escape from within the container further ensuring that the pizza does not become soggy through the re-absorption of moisture.” It is a top-tier feature for anyone who values a crisp slice.

Beyond the ventilation, the design includes concentric rings that support the base of the pizza. These rings provide an essential air gap between the dough and the bottom of the box. The lid clips securely into the bottom, and the structural integrity of the side walls ensures the box does not get crushed easily. It is essentially a piece of industrial design meant to make the workday lunch experience just a little bit better for employees. These boxes are still in use today at the Cupertino, Elk Grove, and Sunnyvale campuses, supported by an internal app that handles food delivery for the staff.

It is worth noting that one of these boxes was apparently signed as a mark of respect following the death of Steve Jobs, highlighting how deep this design goes into the company culture. While it is fun to imagine a world where your local delivery driver shows up with a sleek, circular Apple-branded container, that is not going to happen. There are absolutely no plans for these to be released to the public.

Seeing this pop up during the recent presentation was definitely a random moment in an otherwise serious tech event. It serves as a quirky reminder that the company likes to apply its design philosophy to every single corner of its business, even things as mundane as a pizza box. While we are all focused on the new AI capabilities and the software improvements coming to our devices, it is kind of refreshing to see Apple acknowledge the bits of their history that keep their internal teams fed and happy.

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