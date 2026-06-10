Texas teen fatally stabbed a high school athlete during a track meet, then a grieving father stepped up to confront the killer at sentencing

Karmelo Anthony was sentenced to 35 years in prison on Tuesday, June 9, following his conviction for the murder of high school athlete Austin Metcalf. The 19-year-old Anthony broke down in tears as the sentence was handed down in a Texas courtroom, while the family of the 17-year-old victim delivered emotional, direct victim impact statements. The sentencing brought a definitive, yet painful, conclusion to a case that has gripped the community of Frisco since the incident occurred in April 2025.

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According to VT, the atmosphere in the courtroom was incredibly heavy, particularly when Jeff Metcalf, the father of the deceased, stood to address his son’s killer. He told Anthony, “You’re going to prison. You can’t even look me in the eyes right now, but you can stab my f***** son in the heart.”

In my opinion, it’s hard to imagine the level of grief and rage required to stand in front of the person who took your child and deliver such a direct, uncompromising message. Jeff made it clear that while he forgave Anthony the day the incident occurred, he would never forgive the act itself. He spoke about the agony of watching his son grow up being cut short, admitting that he wished he had been there to protect Austin.

Jurors completely rejected the defense argument of sudden passion

The pain echoed through the words of Austin’s identical twin brother, Hunter Metcalf, who also pleaded for eye contact from Anthony. Hunter described a future that was stolen from their family, noting that Austin was supposed to be a godfather to his future children. He told the court that he wakes up every day to find his brother’s bedroom door still shut, a small detail that highlights the permanent absence left in their home.

Hunter expressed his frustration, noting that Anthony still has air to breathe while his brother is gone. He also observed that Anthony let the devil take over during that fateful confrontation, adding that while Anthony’s name will eventually be forgotten, his brother’s memory will live on. Austin’s mother, Meghan Metcalf, also spoke, sharing how she felt completely crushed by the loss. She remembered Austin as the peacemaker and the protector of the family.

HEARTBREAKING: Austin Metcalf’s father, Jeff, delivered a POWERFUL and emotional victim impact statement directly to Karmelo Anthony after he was sentenced to 35 years in prison, according to WFAA. “People think grief is sadness, it is NOT. It is RAGE. Pure unfiltered RAGE,” he… pic.twitter.com/E1yOW9on2O — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) June 10, 2026

Addressing Anthony directly, she acknowledged that he had been sentenced to 35 years behind bars, but she poignantly told him that he could consider himself lucky because she had been sentenced to a lifetime without her son. The trial itself saw legal arguments regarding whether Anthony acted under sudden passion, a defense that could have potentially reduced his sentence.

His attorney, Mike Howard, argued that Anthony didn’t have time for cool reflection, but prosecutor Bill Wirskye strongly disagreed. Wirskye emphasized that sudden passion requires provocation by the victim, and in this case, it was Anthony who caused the situation. The jury ultimately sided with the prosecution, rejecting the sudden passion argument before delivering the 35-year sentence.

The incident originally took place at a high school track meet in Frisco on April 2, 2025, during a period of heavy rain and storms. Witnesses testified that an altercation began under a team tent, where Anthony was told to move by Hunter Metcalf. According to reports, Anthony told Austin, “Touch me and see what happens,” before pulling out a folding knife and stabbing him once in the chest.

Karmelo Anthony found guilty of murdering Austin Metcalf



Missing Lost And Trafficked

Lured Lost And Unsolved



FRISCO, TEXAS- A Texas jury has found Karmelo Anthony guilty of first-degree murder for the April 2, 2025, fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf during a high… pic.twitter.com/Y1R0quHi7Z — Missing Lost Trafficked (@MLTRAFFICKED) June 9, 2026

Medical evidence showed that the blade pierced the chest bone and punctured the heart. Despite Anthony’s claims of self-defense, the jury found the evidence of his role as the aggressor to be clear. This fatal escalation follows a dark pattern where a senseless overreaction to a minor disagreement led to a deadly outcome.

The case drew significant national attention, much of it fueled by social media discourse regarding the races of the individuals involved. However, both Jeff Metcalf and District Attorney Bill Wirskye have consistently rejected the idea that race was a factor. Jeff emphasized that we are all human and that the focus should remain on accountability rather than division.

He also made it clear that he did not condone the efforts of outside groups attempting to use his son’s death to push their own agendas.

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