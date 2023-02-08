A Cult Classic DS Game Sees New Life On Nintendo Switch

While Sissel may be a little rusty at this point, it looks like a new generation will finally jump into one of the hidden gems that seemed to be lost on a long-defunct console. Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective is making its way to the Nintendo Switch for the first time.

While Ghost Trick may not be a household name like some other icons from the DS era, such as Pheonix Wright or even Professor Layton, those willing to jump into this adventure are in for the story of a lifetime, or rather, a death time. Playing as a Detective who has lost his life in the silliest way possible, gamers will find humor, excitement, and much more in this cult classic adventure title.

It will be interesting to see how the gameplay is transferred to the big screen, but fans playing portable will be able to slide right back into the action with this Ghostly adventure once again.

While players are in this ghostly form, they’ll need to interact with the environment and help those around them discover how to complete mysterious tasks. While this may not sound like the most engaging gameplay loop, Ghost Trick is unlike anything else on the market and has been out of the spotlight for far too long.

12 years since its original launch on the Nintendo DS, players have been waiting to see what Sissel could visit next. With them bringing this original title to a new generation of gamers, it could lead to a new adventure for Sissel and the crew, giving gamers more of what they’ve been waiting countless years for. This Summer is looking to heat up a bit more, so make sure to prepare for your death day properly.

Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective comes to Nintendo Switch in the Summer of 2023.

- This article was updated on February 8th, 2023