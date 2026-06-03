Judge in Luigi Mangione case holds secret proceedings, and it’s despite multiple objections from the press

The legal proceedings surrounding the case of Luigi Mangione just took a sudden and secretive turn. Judge Gregory Carro held a virtual conference that was officially sealed, effectively shutting out the press and the public despite numerous objections filed by media organizations, The Guardian reported. This development is particularly frustrating because virtual conferences in New York and other United States courts are typically accessible to the public through video displays, maintaining a long-standing presumption of transparency in the judicial process.

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The notification that the proceeding would be closed to observers arrived on Tuesday at 1:18 PM, leaving less than 24 hours for legal representatives to mount a challenge. Several media outlets and at least one individual reporter submitted formal letters requesting the opportunity to argue against this sealing before the hearing commenced. Despite this being standard practice in state and federal courts, Judge Carro chose not to provide the press with a hearing on the matter.

The virtual conference began at approximately 9:30 AM, with the judge taking the bench around 10:30 AM. Judge Carro addressed the situation briefly, stating, “Just so the record is clear, we did have a virtual proceeding in the people versus Luigi Mangione case.” He confirmed that the defendant and the legal teams for both sides were present. He then noted, “At the request of the defense, that proceeding is sealed at the moment and we have adjourned the case to June 16 and it’s a physical appearance and you’re all invited to be here.”

For now, all eyes remain on the upcoming schedule

The judge offered no explanation for why the sealing was necessary, nor did he allow any room for the press to voice their objections after his brief statement. When members of the media attempted to address the court to contest the decision, the judge had already transitioned to the next matter on his docket. This lack of transparency is a significant concern for those who track judicial proceedings, as judges are generally barred from restricting access without a clear, specific legal justification.

This atmosphere of courtroom tension is compounded by the ongoing debate regarding who qualifies for press credentials. The issue gained significant attention on May 25 when three women, identified as Abril Rios, Ashley Rojas, and Lena Weissbrot, were seen outside the Manhattan criminal courthouse displaying city-issued press credentials. These individuals have become known for their vocal support of Mangione, often making extreme and inflammatory comments about the late healthcare executive Brian Thompson and his family.

A hearing in Luigi Mangione's state murder case in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was held in secret after the judge shut out the press and public without explanation. https://t.co/cr3atNHRCy — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) June 3, 2026

Their presence and behavior have sparked a heated conversation about the standards for issuing credentials. City council member David Carr commented on the matter, stating, “This is America – people have the freedom to say or write whatever awful, batshit crazy things they want. But these deranged homicide-fan girls should never be allowed access to courtrooms or official press events with the imprimatur of the City of New York.”

The Mayor’s Office for Media and Entertainment (MOME) has stated that it is currently reassessing its process and standards for credentialing. While the city has faced scrutiny in the past regarding how it decides who is a legitimate journalist, the current situation has highlighted the potential for logistical issues when activists gain the same access as professional reporters.

Between February 2025 and April 2026, 32 event-specific credentials were issued to self-described independent journalists, a trend that experts like Roy Gutterman, director of the Tully Center for Free Speech at Syracuse University, view with caution. Gutterman noted, “While government agencies should be wary of defining journalism, the blurring lines between activism and reporting can be problematic if it displaces legitimate news coverage.”

The history of credentialing in New York City is long and complex, involving past lawsuits by bloggers and allegations of hostility from the NYPD toward journalists covering protests. With the current system under review, legal experts like Ron Kuby and Norman Siegel have suggested that utilizing overflow courtrooms with video displays could be a practical way to ensure the public and the press maintain adequate access to high-profile cases.

Luigi Mangione, who has pleaded not guilty to the charges, faces a state trial on 8 September for the killing of Brian Thompson, which occurred on a Manhattan street in late 2024. He also faces a separate federal trial related to the same incident. With the next court appearance set for June 16, the question of how the court handles transparency and press access remains a critical point of interest for those following this high-stakes case.

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