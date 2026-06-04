A former How I Met Your Mother actor was released from jail after a fight, but what he did five days later cost him 32 years to life

Actor Nick Pasqual, known for an appearance on How I Met Your Mother, was recently sentenced to a hefty 32 years to life in prison for the attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend, Hollywood makeup artist Allie Shehorn. The sentence was handed down on Tuesday, June 2, following his conviction on charges including first-degree residential burglary with a person present and domestic violence.

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According to People, this outcome follows a brutal attack that occurred in May 2024, leaving Shehorn with more than 20 stab wounds. Prosecutors established that Pasqual broke into Shehorn’s home in Los Angeles and inflicted great bodily injury upon the victim under circumstances involving domestic violence.

Shehorn is a talented professional in the industry who has worked on notable projects like Mean Girls, Rebel Moon, and Babylon. Seeing someone with such a promising career suffer through this ordeal is truly difficult to process. The sequence of events leading up to the stabbing shows a terrifying escalation. Before this incident, Shehorn had already taken the step of filing a restraining order against Pasqual due to previous domestic violence.

He was out on bail for just five days before the attack

During the trial, Shehorn provided testimony while appearing in court with visible scars, recounting a violent fight that led to their eventual breakup. She described the terrifying moment the situation turned physical, stating, “I locked the door and he just started punching holes in that door and broke that open,” she said. “I just ran into the bathroom because I thought there’s another lock on that door.”

Pasqual was initially arrested following that earlier altercation. However, he was released from jail on $50,000 bail just five days before he returned to attack Shehorn. It is devastating that the legal system failed to prevent this escalation when the warning signs were so clearly present. The fact that he was back on the streets for less than a week before committing such a violent act highlights a massive breakdown in safety.

😮Actor Nick Pasqual was sentenced to 32 years to life in prison for the 2024 stabbing of his estranged girlfriend, who had a restraining order filed against him at the time.

"Allie Shehorn miraculously survived and courageously stood before her abuser in court to testify about… pic.twitter.com/GGQFgRmmnU — Sumner (@renmusb1) June 3, 2026

Throughout the trial, the evidence presented painted a clear picture of the danger Pasqual posed. By breaking into her home, he ignored the legal boundaries set by the restraining order and carried out a life-threatening assault. The sentencing of 32 years to life reflects the gravity of these crimes and the intent behind his actions.

It is a relief that he will be behind bars for a significant amount of time, though it doesn’t change the lasting impact this has had on Shehorn. Her bravery in testifying and sharing her experience in court was a crucial part of securing this verdict. The legal system has finally provided a measure of justice, ensuring that he cannot inflict this kind of harm on her or anyone else again.

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