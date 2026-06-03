University student grabs fabric refresher thinking it’s water after night of drinking, attributes burning throat to hot pizza

She says she now looks back and finds it 'funny.'

A Birmingham, England, university student was hospitalized after mistaking a bottle of fabric refresher for water following a night out. Lukia Pardoe, 20, returned to her student housing after a social gathering on May 8, 2022, and woke up during the night in search of a drink, according to The Scottish Sun.

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In the dark, Pardoe grabbed a clear, unlabelled bottle from her desk that she believed contained water. The liquid was actually a “Fresh Linen” fabric refresher spray she had decanted into the bottle to scent her room.

Intoxicated and groggy, she consumed about half the bottle despite noticing a strange flavor. According to Kennedy News and Media, as reported by People, she recalled thinking the water “tasted really bad” but kept drinking anyway, later visiting the kitchen multiple times to try and wash away the harsh taste.

Medical staff flushed Pardoe’s system

Pardoe initially attributed a burning sensation in her throat to the hot pizza she had eaten earlier. However, the next morning, a friend entered the room, and Pardoe looked at the desk, immediately realizing her mistake.

Experiencing stomach pain, coughing, and a strong chemical taste, she sought medical attention at Warwick Hospital in Warwickshire. Medical staff assessed her condition and provided activated charcoal along with fluids as a precautionary measure, similar to how someone might be treated if they’d ingested poison.

Pardoe fully recovered but experienced temporary lingering symptoms, including a persistent cough and an altered sense of taste. She shared her experience on social media as a cautionary tale to warn other students against keeping cleaning chemicals in unlabelled beverage containers.

While she admitted the experience initially terrified her like nothing else before, she has since found the “funny” side of the situation. It’s a strange case similar to a North Carolina university student who spotted a snake slithering under a dorm room door.

She noted that her friends and family still haven’t let her live it down, adding that she is ultimately just thankful it wasn’t more serious. Moving forward, however, she has learned her lesson and vows never to leave cleaning products on her desk again.

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