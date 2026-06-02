People are overdosing on an alternative measles treatment as Joe Rogan downplays infection. Poison centers recorded a 39% spike in calls

Searches for vitamin A rose sharply during the 2025 U.S. measles outbreak alongside an increase in reported exposure cases, according to a JAMA Network Open study that tracked internet search behavior and poison control data. Separately, some public figures have previously discussed measles and related treatments in public forums. The research found a 38.7% rise in vitamin A–related calls to poison centers during the outbreak period.

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According to JAMA, the study analyzed Google search activity for vitamin A and related measles treatment queries during the 2025 outbreak and compared them with national poison control center data. Researchers found that spikes in online interest occurred during periods of increased reports involving the vitamin. The authors reported a statistical association between search behavior and poison center calls, but they did not conclude that one caused the other.

The study found that during the outbreak period, search activity for vitamin A coincided with broader media discussions of measles and potential treatments across podcasts, commentary programs, and other online platforms. While not mentioning Rogan, the host has previously discussed measles on The Joe Rogan Experience. Those remarks have drawn criticism from some public health experts, who say they may understate the risks of severe complications.

Online interest in vitamin A spiked alongside the outbreak

Also separate from the study, other public figures, including Robert F. Kennedy Jr., have discussed nutrition and measles in public remarks during overlapping time periods, according to ABC News. Some media figures, including Dr. Oz, supported vaccination measures. Health officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continue to caution that unsupervised supplementation can be dangerous and is not a substitute for vaccination.

Joe Rogan: "Measles was what everyone got when I was a kid. You'd get sick for a few days, then immune for life."pic.twitter.com/8z9b1XaMYX — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) March 20, 2026

Vitamin A can be used in medically supervised settings to treat measles complications in certain patients, particularly children with a deficiency. Health authorities caution that excessive intake can lead to toxicity, including liver damage and neurological effects. Vitamin A is recommended only as supportive therapy. The fat-soluble vitamin can accumulate in the body and cause serious adverse effects when taken in high doses.

Measles is a highly contagious viral disease that can lead to fever, rash, and severe complications such as pneumonia and encephalitis. The study authors note that further research is needed to understand how online health information environments may shape real-world treatment decisions.

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