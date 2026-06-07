Trump says that Iranian leaders are ‘strong’ and ‘proud’ but have ‘no choice’ except to reach a deal to end the ongoing war

President Donald Trump told NBC News that Iranian leaders have not yet agreed to a deal to end the ongoing war because they are strong and proud. Even so, he said he was confident that they have no choice but to agree to the terms in the end.

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The president spoke during an interview with Kristen Welker of Meet the Press in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. He said that reaching an agreement takes time, noting that it takes a little while to work through these situations.

The President also said there are things Iranian leaders never thought they would do that they will now have to do. The conflict is now in its fourth month, and the president responded to critics who want a faster end to it. He compared the current timeline to the Vietnam War, saying that he is moving very fast by comparison.

Rubio tells lawmakers the military operation has ended

The administration has focused on a campaign called Operation Epic Fury. Secretary of State Marco Rubio told House lawmakers that this military operation has ended. He said that recent strikes in the region were defensive and happened in response to Iranian actions near the Strait of Hormuz.

These tensions at sea have been serious. Iran closed the strait months ago, which pushed global oil prices up and affected gas prices for Americans. On the state of the Iranian military, the president said the United States has destroyed much of its capacity.

EXCLUSIVE: Trump says Iran has not agreed to a deal to end the war, now in its fourth month, because “they’re strong, they’re proud.” https://t.co/6aQDFfhMmQ — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 6, 2026

He said most drone factories, launching pads, and missile manufacturing areas have been knocked out. His comments came after conflicting statements about Iran’s military. By his assessment, Iran now holds about 21% to 22% of the missiles it had when the war began.

Even with these losses, Iran showed it still has some ability to fight by launching a series of attacks across the Persian Gulf earlier in the week, including strikes near the Kuwait International Airport.

The president said the conflict with Iran has deep historical roots, stating that these people have been fighting for 47 years. He repeated that his administration saw the military campaign as necessary to stop the regime from building a nuclear weapon.

While he is pushing for a deal, the president has not ruled out other options. He has also said he is open to meeting Iran’s supreme leader. In an interview on June 3, 2026, with the podcast Pod Force One, he said he might eventually have to decide whether to sign a deal or take another path. He said the other way is not nice.

The two nations have held talks throughout the war. A ceasefire was set up in April, and although it has been extended several times, the situation remains unstable because of the recent exchange of strikes near the Strait of Hormuz.

The president remains focused on the long-term goal of the conflict while dealing with the pressure that comes with its current economic impact. He says his administration is moving at the right pace given how complex the situation is.

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