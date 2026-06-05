‘I’d be honored to meet him’: Trump says he’s open to meet Iran’s supreme leader, and compliments his ‘reputation’ in ‘some circles’

President Trump announced on Thursday that he would be honored to meet with Iran’s supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, provided that a formal deal is reached to bring an end to the ongoing conflict, The Hill reported. This development comes as the U.S. and Iran remain locked in a war that has now persisted for four months, creating significant instability in global markets and pushing domestic fuel prices to uncomfortable levels.

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During a session with reporters in the Oval Office, following an announcement regarding coal, the president clarified his stance on potential diplomacy with the Iranian leadership. The president is keeping his options open regarding direct communication with the new supreme leader. When asked if he might be concerned about lingering hard feelings given the U.S. military actions, specifically the strikes that resulted in the death of the former supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with members of his family during Operation Epic Fury, the president remained pragmatic.

He noted that while he is likely not the leader’s favorite person, he expects a level of professional conduct from the Iranian side. Trump stated, “I would say I’m not his favorite person, but with that being said, he’s probably a professional.” He further suggested that the new leader maintains a positive standing in certain areas, remarking, “In some circles he has a very good reputation actually.”

Trump is only willing to meet Khamenei after a broader agreement is reached

Trump explained his thought process by saying, “I don’t want to meet, but if I did meet, I’d be honored to meet him.” He continued by emphasizing that the primary objective remains the finalization of a deal. “I’d like to see if we make a deal, but if we make a deal, it’s possible I would meet him,” he said, adding, “I’d be OK with that.”

This cautious optimism follows recent comments made during a Pod Force One podcast interview on Wednesday, where the president mentioned that the new supreme leader is actively involved in the ongoing talks. He noted that there appears to be significant respect for the new leader, stating, “I think they have a lot of respect for him.”

Acknowledging that Mojtaba Khamenei's father (former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei) was killed in the opening US.-Israeli military strikes of the war, President Trump said, "I would say I'm not his favorite person".



However, he expects the new Ayatollah in Iran to act as a… pic.twitter.com/W66678p6rE — Drop Site (@DropSiteNews) June 5, 2026

Despite these statements, the reality on the ground remains complex. The new supreme leader has not made a public appearance since the war began, which adds a layer of uncertainty to the negotiations. Furthermore, the U.S. has maintained a firm position that Iran must not possess a nuclear weapon and that the Strait of Hormuz must be opened to international shipping.

The closure of the strait, a vital artery for approximately one-fifth of the world’s oil supply, has been a major point of contention and a primary driver for the current economic strain. As of Thursday, the national average price for a gallon of gas reached roughly $4.24, illustrating the tangible impact these geopolitical tensions are having on everyday life for people across the country.

The negotiation process itself has been characterized by conflicting signals. Earlier this week, on Monday, Iranian state media reported that their negotiators intended to halt discussions and completely shut down the Strait of Hormuz. However, the narrative shifted on Wednesday when the president claimed that Iran had reached an agreement to refrain from pursuing nuclear weapons.

The situation is currently governed by a fragile, tenuous ceasefire that has held for several weeks, though it remains vulnerable to the competing demands of both nations. The U.S. is pushing for the immediate opening of the waterway, while the Iranian side is seeking an immediate cessation of hostilities on all fronts and the removal of the U.S. naval blockade currently targeting Iranian ports.

Navigating these demands is a massive undertaking, and the president’s openness to a meeting suggests a desire to break the stalemate. While the path forward is anything but clear, the willingness to entertain a high-level diplomatic summit indicates that the administration is looking for ways to resolve the issues surrounding the Strait of Hormuz and the nuclear question.

Whether this leads to a lasting peace or remains a point of contention depends on the next few steps in these high-stakes negotiations. For now, the administration is prioritizing the security of the strait and the prevention of nuclear proliferation as the cornerstones of any potential deal that could eventually lead to the president sitting down with the supreme leader.

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