Lifelong Zelda Fans are Crushed Because Tears of the Kingdom is “Too Hard”

While The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is a challenging game, lifelong Zelda fans who desperately want to enjoy The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom are finding that the new Zelda entry is too hard.

In a Reddit post by glittergo, the user claimed that, although it is a skill issue, they find Zelda Tears of the Kingdom to be “like a thousand times harder” than Zelda Breath of the Wild. While it may be a skill issue for glittergo, others are chimming in as well, agreeing that the puzzles and the combat are much harder than they were in Zelda Breath of the Wild.

Is Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Harder than Zelda Breath of the Wild?

To be fair, I agree with glittergo. Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is a harder game and the reason it is harder is exactly why it is better than Breath of the Wild. When it comes to enemies and puzzles, the higher difficulty results in players needing to be more creative with the new mechanics.

For example, if you are having a hard time defeating the Flux Construct I boss, you might want to try getting creative with Ultrahand or Fuse. Of course, it doesn’t hurt to leave and come back later with better armor and weapons.

For some, getting better at being creative is a hard learning curve. For others, the prospect of endless possibilities in this amazing sandbox is exactly what makes Zelda Tears of the Kingdom excellent.

If you love Zelda games but are having a hard time falling in love with Zelda Tears of the Kingdom because of its difficulty, I highly recommend looking up our guides. Learning how to kill cave worms and knowing what quests to do first to help you later in the game are essential to enjoying this puzzling game.

- This article was updated on May 16th, 2023