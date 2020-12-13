Cyberpunk 2077 Ofrenda Choice: Heroes Quest Guide

In the Heroes side job in Cyberpunk 2077, Mama Welles holds an ofrenda for her late son Jackie. If you sent Jackie’s remains to the right place, you’ll be invited to the ofrenda. Everyone needs something to honor Jackie, so you have to go to his garage and look for something to bring with you. There’s a lot of stuff in Jackie’s garage and Misty’s there with you to bring up sentimental stories attached to each item, so it can be difficult to decide on what to bring. Unfortunately, your options are limited. Here’s what you should bring to the ofrenda in Cyberpunk 2077.

What Should You Choose for the Ofrenda in Cyberpunk 2077?

While the game makes it seem like you have a choice, you can actually only bring one thing to the ofrenda. Inside Jackie’s garage is a copy of a book called “For Whom the Bell Tolls” by Ernest Hemingway. This is the only item you can take to the ofrenda. It’s understandable that you’d want to give this a lot of thought and choose something personally to honor your late friend Jackie, but this is yet another moment where Cyberpunk 2077 railroads you into a single decision.

You can scan the other items in the garage and Misty will share some information about Jackie, but you cannot bring anything else other than the book. At the ofrenda, you’ll read a line from it before placing it with the rest of the things. In order to get the best outcome of this quest, make sure you convince Misty to come with you to El Coyote Cojo to attend the ofrenda. Once it’s over, speak to Mama Welles afterward and tell her Misty was very important to Jackie. You’ll still get the keys to Jackie’s motorcycle regardless of how everything plays out, however.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. A next-gen version of the game is currently in development for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.