How to Order the Secret Menu Item for the Medali Gym Test in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

As Trainers embark on their journey to become the greatest in all the land in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the new world isn’t the only thing that they’ll notice has changed a fair amount. As players make their way through the Gym Leaders, they’ll no longer need to participate in a maze with battles. There are actual tasks that need to be completed before they are worthy enough to battle the leader.

When players make their way to Medali, they’ll need to prove that they’ve learned enough about the locals and the way that they order food by completing a quest to unlock a special menu item. How do you go about finding everything you need for this, and is there a way to bypass it?

What Is The Secret Menu Item In Medali?

When players are tasked with their Gym Test, they will need to scour the town of Medali, looking for three other trainers who each have a special hint about the Secret Menu Item that players will need to order to trigger the battle against Larry. After finding and defeating these trainers around the town, they’ll learn where to go and what to keep an eye out for.

Once players have obtained the hints they need, making their way around town to discover what these special items are is next up on the chopping block. Checking the local ice cream stands for a flavor that stands out, finding out a local favorite food, as well as the preparations to make it perfect will allow Trainers the opportunity to order this Secret Menu Item.

Those looking to just skip over the fluff and make their way into the famed Treasure Eatery to start this battle will want to place an order for Grilled Rice Balls, Medium Size, Extra Crispy with Lemon seasoning. After ordering this dish, the restaurant will change its form and players will have the opportunity of a lifetime by challenging this Normal-type Gym Leader. No matter if you are taking on Gym Leaders or Titans first, or just plan on exploring the new world, there is more than enough to do to keep players occupied.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 18th, 2022