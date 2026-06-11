Man whose childhood testimony jailed his mother spoke out after 18 years, but he agreed to the interview under one strict condition

AJ Hutto has broken his silence for the first time in 18 years regarding the death of his sister, Adrianna Hutto, and the subsequent conviction of his mother, Amanda Lewis. The now 25-year-old man, who was only seven years old when he testified in a Florida courtroom, remains entirely certain about the events he witnessed in 2007. He spoke out about the case while maintaining a strict condition that his new identity must remain private.

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According to VT, the incident occurred on August 8, 2007, at the family home in Esto, Florida. Adrianna Hutto died in a four-foot-deep swimming pool. Amanda Lewis initially maintained that the death was a tragic accident, claiming her daughter slipped into the water while attempting to clean out bugs. Lewis stated she had returned from a night shift to find her children asking to use the pool and that she had refused.

According to Lewis, the children went outside anyway, and AJ soon ran inside to tell her that his sister was in the water. In a 2010 recollection of the day, Lewis said: “When I got to the pool.. she was face down… she was very purple, very blue.”

AJ Still Stands by What He Saw

While investigators initially treated the death as an accidental drowning, the case shifted significantly when AJ told authorities his mother had intentionally put his sister in the pool. AJ stated: “She done some stuff that she ain’t suppose so my mama got mad, so she throwed her in the pool.” This testimony became a foundation for the prosecution, leading to a conviction of first-degree murder for Amanda Lewis in 2008. She was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

AJ stood by his original account when speaking recently, rejecting any suggestions that he had been influenced by investigators or prosecutors during the legal process. He said: “I don’t believe I was, what they’ve called, coached or anything like that. I just told them exactly what I saw word for word.” The experience of testifying at such a young age was difficult for him.

In August 2007, seven-year-old Adrianna Hutto was found unresponsive in her family’s above-ground swimming pool in Quincy, Florida. Initially, her death was treated as a tragic drowning accident. However, during subsequent interviews, her six-year-old half-brother told… pic.twitter.com/C640frMq4j — Viral Incident (@xsuperusd) February 20, 2026

Footage from the trial showed him becoming emotional on the stand, yet he described a sense of relief once the trial concluded. Recalling the moment he saw Lewis in the courtroom, he said: “It was heartbreaking. You know, she’s my mother. But there was also some relief that what we were going through at the time was finally coming to an end.”

Following the trial, AJ was adopted and given a new identity. He confirmed that he has had no contact with his birth mother since the conviction and intends to keep it that way. He explained that there is a court-appointed order preventing them from seeing each other, which he supports to keep past events from being brought back into light.

Amanda Lewis continues to maintain her innocence and has challenged her conviction through multiple appeals. She has reportedly hired a new legal team to pursue another potential appeal. For AJ, however, the clarity of his childhood testimony remains unchanged. This devastating case shares chilling similarities with other extreme family tragedies where a mother intentionally took her young daughter’s life inside their home.

He considers his account of that day in August 2007 to be a direct description of what he saw happen to his sister.

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