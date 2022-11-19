Where to Find a Leaf Stone in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Finding Leaf Stones in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is made easier than in previous generations.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet are out now, and if you’re playing like many are this weekend, you’re excited to go and catch ’em all. While the game features brand new mechanics including terastallizing and a whole new open world, it also features some returning mainstays like Evolution Stones. While their obvious uses include factoring into the ever-growing list of Eeveelutions, it helps evolve other pokemon and is vital for filling out your Pokedex. One stone is the Leaf Stone, used to create classic evolutions like Victreebel, Vileplume, or Leafeon, and while the Pokedex for Paldea might be different, the item remains useful in Scarlet and Violet.

What is the Best Way to Find a Leaf Stone in Scarlet and Violet?

There are 2 good ways to find the Leaf Stone reliably: on the ground resembling glowing Poke Balls you can pick up, or at Delibird Presents stores across Paldea once you’ve cleared 3 gyms. One of the more reliable areas you can find a Leaf Stone are in Tagtree Thicket, but much like the Fire Stone and Water Stone, you can also buy it outright. At the Delibird Presents stores, you can buy any of these stones for the relatively low cost of ₽3000, which is a great bargain for valuable evolution stones. You can find these stores in the following areas:

Cascarrafa

Mesagoza East

Mesagoza West

Levincia

Delibird Presents as it appears in Mesagoza West.

This, much like the evolution items in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, appears to be a push to make evolution and filling out your Pokedex more accessible than ever before. It does seem to lower the significance of getting these items, but also makes it much easier to have enough for a growing roster of pokemon every generation. So be sure to stock up, especially if you’re building a powerful competitive team, or making a fun gift to send as a trade to a friend!

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet released on November 18, 2022, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 18th, 2022