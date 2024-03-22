Rise of the Ronin offers a rich tapestry of companions, some of whom are inspired by real figures from Japanese history. You can strengthen your bond with them by giving them gifts. If you want to know what Ryoma and Taka like, here’s the best gift for each character in Rise of the Ronin.

Understanding your companions’ preferences and fighting styles can significantly enhance your bond with them. This, in turn, unlocks a variety of benefits including new weapons, outfits, items, and gestures. Sometimes you might even get access to new fighting styles and Stat bonuses.

The Best Gift for All Companions in Rise of the Ronin

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Knot of Destiny is the best universal gift in Rise of the Ronin. It will increase your favor and bond with any character you gift it to, and it also works with all companions. This item can be acquired through various means such as completing random encounters, quests, and opening chests.

Since this is a somewhat rare gift to find, don’t give it to any character. I gave all my Knots of Destiny to Taka, because why wouldn’t I, but you should find the character you like the most or save it for characters who like items that you don’t have.

Character-Specific Gifts

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The best gifts for each character are marked with a paper heart icon. While the Knot of Destiny is universally appreciated, each companion also has their unique preferences. Gifts that align with a character’s interests can rapidly boost your bond with them. For instance, Taka likes photographs and Make up, Dayu likes cats, cat toys, and poetry, and Igashichi likes foreign books.

If you’re wondering how to determine the perfect gift, talk to them and select choose the “I’ve got something for you” option to open the Gifts menu. Once there, you’ll see all the gift items you have.

Also, make sure to save Dandy’s Kit, Milk Chocolate, and other western items for Ryoma. He likes things made by foreigners, and he is the one who gives you a pocket watch that lets you skip time, so you better be nice to that precious, eccentric Ronin.

How to Get Gifts in Rise of the Ronin

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Knot of Destiny and other top-tier can sometimes be acquired as loot drops in random combat encounters. Sometimes you’ll find these items in chests, too. However, the most certain way of getting gifts is buy buying them from Peddlers. You’ll find them going from one village to the next on the roads that connect them when exploring the open areas of the game.