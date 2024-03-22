Category:
GAME GUIDES

The Best Gift for Each Character in Rise of the Ronin

Rise of the Ronin offers a rich tapestry of companions, some of whom are inspired by real figures from Japanese...
Image of Davi Braid
Davi Braid
|
Published: Mar 22, 2024 01:44 pm

Rise of the Ronin offers a rich tapestry of companions, some of whom are inspired by real figures from Japanese history. You can strengthen your bond with them by giving them gifts. If you want to know what Ryoma and Taka like, here’s the best gift for each character in Rise of the Ronin.

Recommended Videos

Understanding your companions’ preferences and fighting styles can significantly enhance your bond with them. This, in turn, unlocks a variety of benefits including new weapons, outfits, items, and gestures. Sometimes you might even get access to new fighting styles and Stat bonuses.

The Best Gift for All Companions in Rise of the Ronin

The-Best-Gift
Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Knot of Destiny is the best universal gift in Rise of the Ronin. It will increase your favor and bond with any character you gift it to, and it also works with all companions. This item can be acquired through various means such as completing random encounters, quests, and opening chests.

Since this is a somewhat rare gift to find, don’t give it to any character. I gave all my Knots of Destiny to Taka, because why wouldn’t I, but you should find the character you like the most or save it for characters who like items that you don’t have.

Character-Specific Gifts

Usugumo-Likes-Poetry
Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The best gifts for each character are marked with a paper heart icon. While the Knot of Destiny is universally appreciated, each companion also has their unique preferences. Gifts that align with a character’s interests can rapidly boost your bond with them. For instance, Taka likes photographs and Make up, Dayu likes cats, cat toys, and poetry, and Igashichi likes foreign books.

If you’re wondering how to determine the perfect gift, talk to them and select choose the “I’ve got something for you” option to open the Gifts menu. Once there, you’ll see all the gift items you have.

Also, make sure to save Dandy’s Kit, Milk Chocolate, and other western items for Ryoma. He likes things made by foreigners, and he is the one who gives you a pocket watch that lets you skip time, so you better be nice to that precious, eccentric Ronin.

How to Get Gifts in Rise of the Ronin

Peddler-Rise-of-the-Ronin-2
Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Knot of Destiny and other top-tier can sometimes be acquired as loot drops in random combat encounters. Sometimes you’ll find these items in chests, too. However, the most certain way of getting gifts is buy buying them from Peddlers. You’ll find them going from one village to the next on the roads that connect them when exploring the open areas of the game.

related content
Read Article Should You Kill or Spare Gonzo in Rise of the Ronin?
Gonzo is defeated in Rise of the Ronin
Category: GAME GUIDES
GAME GUIDES
Should You Kill or Spare Gonzo in Rise of the Ronin?
Davi Braid Davi Braid Mar 22, 2024
Read Article Coin Master Free Spins – Daily Links for Free Coins (March 2024)
Category: GAME GUIDES
GAME GUIDES
Coin Master Free Spins – Daily Links for Free Coins (March 2024)
AOTF Staff AOTF Staff Mar 22, 2024
Read Article How to Use Treatises in Rise of the Ronin
Buying a Treatise of Strength in Rise of the Ronin
Category: GAME GUIDES
GAME GUIDES
How to Use Treatises in Rise of the Ronin
Davi Braid Davi Braid Mar 22, 2024
Read Article Can you Defeat the Blue Demon in the Black Ship in Rise of the Ronin?
Category: GAME GUIDES
GAME GUIDES
Can you Defeat the Blue Demon in the Black Ship in Rise of the Ronin?
Davi Braid Davi Braid Mar 22, 2024
Read Article How to Change Time of Day and Skip Time in Rise of the Ronin
Category: GAME GUIDES
GAME GUIDES
How to Change Time of Day and Skip Time in Rise of the Ronin
Diego Perez Diego Perez Mar 22, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Should You Kill or Spare Gonzo in Rise of the Ronin?
Gonzo is defeated in Rise of the Ronin
Category: GAME GUIDES
GAME GUIDES
Should You Kill or Spare Gonzo in Rise of the Ronin?
Davi Braid Davi Braid Mar 22, 2024
Read Article Coin Master Free Spins – Daily Links for Free Coins (March 2024)
Category: GAME GUIDES
GAME GUIDES
Coin Master Free Spins – Daily Links for Free Coins (March 2024)
AOTF Staff AOTF Staff Mar 22, 2024
Read Article How to Use Treatises in Rise of the Ronin
Buying a Treatise of Strength in Rise of the Ronin
Category: GAME GUIDES
GAME GUIDES
How to Use Treatises in Rise of the Ronin
Davi Braid Davi Braid Mar 22, 2024
Read Article Can you Defeat the Blue Demon in the Black Ship in Rise of the Ronin?
Category: GAME GUIDES
GAME GUIDES
Can you Defeat the Blue Demon in the Black Ship in Rise of the Ronin?
Davi Braid Davi Braid Mar 22, 2024
Read Article How to Change Time of Day and Skip Time in Rise of the Ronin
Category: GAME GUIDES
GAME GUIDES
How to Change Time of Day and Skip Time in Rise of the Ronin
Diego Perez Diego Perez Mar 22, 2024
Author
Davi Braid
Davi Braid is a devoted writer and gamer who's immersed in the world of interactive storytelling. Having worked in office jobs, he took a daring leap to pursue his dream job: writing about video games. His work is featured at many publications, and his journey has allowed him to explore the rich narratives and immersive experiences that this medium has to offer. In his quest to uncover the hidden gems within gaming, Davi embraces new genres and unearths unexpected delights in the world of video games.