Category:
GAME GUIDES

How to Change Time of Day and Skip Time in Rise of the Ronin

Some events in Rise of the Ronin only take place at certain times of day, but you can skip time whenever you want with the help of a useful item.
Diego Perez
Diego Perez
|
Published: Mar 22, 2024 01:00 am
Image: Team Ninja

Rise of the Ronin is a massive open-world RPG with a full day and night cycle, and as you would expect from a game like this, certain activities will only be available at certain times of day. Instead of waiting for the clock to strike a specific hour, however, you can fast forward time with the help of a useful item that you obtain very early in the main storyline.

How to Skip Time in Rise of the Ronin

To change the time of day in Rise of the Ronin, you can use the Pocket Watch. Just open the Equipment menu and add it to your equipped items so you can use it. Once you open it up, you’ll be able to choose the exact time that you want and the game will automatically fast-forward in real-time with no loading screens.

Rise-of-the-Ronin-Yokohama
Image: Team Ninja

You get the Pocket Watch from Sakamoto Ryoma very early in Rise of the Ronin, so if you don’t have it yet, just keep following the main story until you reach Yokohama and complete the first few quests there. You can’t miss the Pocket Watch and you can’t accidentally sell it or anything like that, so it’ll always be in your key items alongside the Horse Whistle and other useful things.

While you can start most missions and side activities in Rise of the Ronin at any time of day, there is one major exception to this rule: Fugitives. These are minibosses scattered throughout the open world that will reward you with new combat styles upon defeat, but some of them only spawn when certain criteria are met. Quite a few Fugitives will only appear at nighttime, for example, so make use of the Pocket Watch to force them to spawn.

The Pocket Watch doesn’t have many other uses in Rise of the Ronin so you don’t need to keep it equipped at all times during your adventure, but don’t forget about it if you encounter an enemy that only appears at a certain time or need the cover of darkness to make a stealthy infiltration a bit easier.

related content
Read Article What Are Cats For in Rise of the Ronin?
Category: GAME GUIDES
GAME GUIDES
What Are Cats For in Rise of the Ronin?
Davi Braid Davi Braid Mar 22, 2024
Read Article Rise of the Ronin Difficulty Levels Explained: Which Should You Choose?
Category: GAME GUIDES
GAME GUIDES
Rise of the Ronin Difficulty Levels Explained: Which Should You Choose?
Diego Perez Diego Perez Mar 22, 2024
Read Article Can You Change Your Character’s Appearance in Rise of the Ronin?
Category: GAME GUIDES
GAME GUIDES
Can You Change Your Character’s Appearance in Rise of the Ronin?
Davi Braid Davi Braid Mar 22, 2024
Read Article Fastest Ways to Level Up and Farm Karma in Rise of the Ronin
Category: GAME GUIDES
GAME GUIDES
Fastest Ways to Level Up and Farm Karma in Rise of the Ronin
Diego Perez Diego Perez Mar 22, 2024
Read Article Coin Master Free Spins – Daily Links for Free Coins (March 2024)
Category: GAME GUIDES
GAME GUIDES
Coin Master Free Spins – Daily Links for Free Coins (March 2024)
AOTF Staff AOTF Staff Mar 21, 2024
Author
Diego Perez
Currently serving as an Associate Editor at Attack of the Fanboy, Diego Perez has been writing about video games since 2018, specializing in live service games like Destiny and Final Fantasy XIV. His work is featured at publications like Game Rant and The Outerhaven, but Attack of the Fanboy is home to his best work. When he's not editing or writing guides, he's yelling about Ape Escape or grinding Lost Sectors in Destiny. Plus, he has a Bachelor of Science in Telecommunication Media Studies for Texas A&M University.