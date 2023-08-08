How to Dye and Customize Armor in Baldur’s Gate 3

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Baldur’s Gate 3 features a truly massive amount of different pieces of gear, going from stealth-focused and enchanted garbs to many different types of light, medium, and heavy armor. But does Baldur’s Gate 3 allow you to dye and customize your armor? And if so, how can you do it?

How to Dye and Customize Your Armor in Baldur’s Gate 3

Although it is not possible to alter the shape of your armor in the game, you can change the color of your gear in Baldur’s Gate 3 by using dyes. With that said, after acquiring a dye, you will be able to change the color of armor and cloth pieces by first right-clicking on the flask and then selecting Combine, which will open the Combine Items tab.

Once the window appears, just drag your gear of choice to the blank square on the right and then select Combine to dye it, which will automatically transport the newly dyed item to your inventory.

To recap, here’s how to dye your armor in Baldur’s Gate 3:

Acquire any kind of dye.

Open your desired character sheet, right-click on your dye of choice, and then select Combine (Character Name)

Drag the armor or cloth piece you wish to dye to the right slot of the Combine Items window.

Click on Combine in order to dye your armor piece of choice.

How to Get Dyes in Baldur’s Gate 3

We were able to get dyes in Baldur’s Agte 3 by purchasing them from many of the game’s merchants, such as Arron on Druid’s Grove, who sells them for around 50 to 200 Gold depending on the dye’s rarity.

This guide was made while playing Baldur’s Gate 3 on PC.

