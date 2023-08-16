Image: Larian Studios

Are you wondering where to find Dammon in Baldur’s Gate 3 so you can complete Karlach’s storyline, or do you want him to make you new equipment using Infernal Iron? Luckily, you have access to him during all three acts, but his location changes, confusing him. In addition to repairing Karlach’s Infernal Engine, he also sells various goods that are extremely useful. Here are all of Baldur’s Gate 3 Dammon Locations (Act 1, 2, and 3).

All Baldur’s Gate 3 Dammon Locations for Act 1, 2, and 3

Dammon, a skilled Blacksmith, can use the rare Infernal Iron to fix Karlach’s heart in “The Hellion’s Heart” quest. However, as a typical Dungeons and Dragons NPC, his movements can be inconvenient for the player as they change when you transition between the three acts of Baldur’s Gate 3

Where to find Dammon in Act 1

You can find Dammon in the Hollow during Act 1 at coordinates X:178, Y: 563. He is easiest to find if you stay West of Emerald Grove and head towards the Tiefling Refugee camp. However, to complete Karlach’s storyline, you must kill the goblin leaders. Otherwise, you may not find Dammon in Act 2.

Where to find Dammon in Act 2

You won’t be able to find Dammon after the Tiefling refugees leave Emerald Grove in Baldur’s Gate 3 until you reach Act 2. Once there, you can find Dammon in the stable at the Last Light Inn using coordinates X:-33, Y:165. Furthermore, he will repair Karlach’s Infernal Engine if you bring him more Infernal Iron. However, Dammon can be killed when Isobel is kidnapped from the Last Light Inn, meaning you won’t find him in Act 3, so be careful!

Where to find Dammon in Act 3

You can find Dammon during Act 3 at the Forge of the Nine in Baldur’s Gate City. His location is west of Elfsong Tavern on the east side. Remember, there are only two upgrades for Karlach’s Infernal Engine so you won’t find a third one during Act 3.

Author’s Note: I wrote this guide while playing Baldur’s Gate 3 on Steam Deck.

- This article was updated on August 16th, 2023