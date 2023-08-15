Baldur’s Gate 3 Paladin 1-12 Progression: All Skills, Abilities, and Level Up Rewards

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Paladins in Baldur’s Gate 3 are proficient with Simple and Martial Weapons and Armor and Shields. They excel in Strength, Wisdom, and Charisma. Their Hit Dice is 1d10 per level, and their class allows players to roleplay as they change their subclass. Paladins face challenging scenarios where they must uphold their Oaths and deal with the consequences of becoming an Oathbreaker. They can provide valuable support to their allies during combat, while Oathbreakers gain new, sinister abilities in addition to their original Subclass skills. Here are all skills, abilities, and level up rewards for Paladins from levels 1 to 12 in Baldur’s Gate 3.

All Paladin Level Up Rewards in Baldur’s Gate 3

Paladins receive Feats and additional Oath Charges as they level up, but they also gain helpful class actions and features. Here’s an overview of Paladin progression in Baldur’s Gate 3 from levels 1-12.

Level 1: Lay on Hands (Action), Divine Sense (Bonus Action), Channel Oath Charges (Class Feature), Paladin Oath

Lay on Hands (Action), Divine Sense (Bonus Action), Channel Oath Charges (Class Feature), Paladin Oath Level 2: Divine Smite (Action), Fighting Style

Divine Smite (Action), Fighting Style Level 3: Divine Health (Class Feature)

Divine Health (Class Feature) Level 4: Lay on Hands Charge (Class Feature)

Lay on Hands Charge (Class Feature) Level 4: Feat

Feat Level 5: Extra Attack (Class Feature)

Extra Attack (Class Feature) Level 6: Aura of Protection (Class Feature)

Aura of Protection (Class Feature) Level 8: Feat

Feat Level 10: Lay on Hands Charge (Class Feature), Aura of Courage (Class Feature)

Lay on Hands Charge (Class Feature), Aura of Courage (Class Feature) Level 11: Improved Divine Smite (Class Feature)

Improved Divine Smite (Class Feature) Level 12: Feat – Choose one from the Feats list

Level 1

You gain access to Lay on Hands, which allows you to heal 4 Hit Points, and Divine Sense, which gives you Advantage on Attack Rolls against celestials, fiends, and undead. In addition, you will gain Channel Oath Charges to use the power in your Paladin oath. These charges are replenished when you perform a Short and Long rest.

During the character creation screen, you must pick your Paladin Oath. Your choice of Oath will dictate the type of spell you get. Here are all Paladin Oaths in Baldur’s Gate 3:

Oath of the Ancients: You will gain the Healing Radiance spell which allows you to heal yourself and all nearby allies for 5 Hit Points immediately and another 5 Hit Points next turn.

You will gain the Healing Radiance spell which allows you to heal yourself and all nearby allies for 5 Hit Points immediately and another 5 Hit Points next turn. Oath of Devotion: You will gain the Holy Rebuke spell which grants an ally a vengeful aura that deals 104 Radiant damage to anyone who hits them with a melee attack.

You will gain the Holy Rebuke spell which grants an ally a vengeful aura that deals 104 Radiant damage to anyone who hits them with a melee attack. Oath of Vengeance: You will gain the Inquisitor’s Might spell which grants you or an ally’s weapon attacks an additional 2 Radiant damage and a chance to Daze enemies for 1 turn.

The Paladin Oath you choose is very important so make sure to choose wisely!

Level 2

All Paladins will gain the Divine Smite spell. When you make a melee weapon Attack, you can spend a spell slot to deal extra radiant damage to the target. The extra damage is 2d8 for a 1st-level spell slot, plus 1d8 for each spell level higher than 1st, to a maximum of 5d8. The damage increases by 1d8 if the target is an Undead or fiend. This spell does not expend a spell slot on a miss.

In addition to the Divine Health spell, you also get to choose a Fighting Style. Here are the following Paladin Fighting Styles in Baldur’s Gate 3:

Defence

Dueling

Great Weapon Fighting

Protection

Your fighting style is just as important as the Paladin Oath you choose!

Level 3

All Paladins will earn the Divine Health passive feature that prevents diseases from affecting you.

Level 4

You gain an additional Lay on Hands Charge, used to use the Lay on Hands action. In addition, you can choose a new Feat that allows you to have better proficiency with new types of weapons, abilities, or armor.

Level 5

All Paladins earn the Extra Attack feature, which allows you to make an additional free attack after an unarmed or weapon attack. Note: Extra Attack doesn’t stack if you gain it from multiple classes (Barbarian, Fighter, Monk, and Ranger, for instance).

Level 6

You gain access to the Aura of Protection, which provides you and nearby allies +X bonus to Saving Throws, where X is your Charisma modifier.

Level 8

You will gain access to your second Feat. You will gain one more Feat after this one.

Level 10

All Paladins earn another Lay on Hands Charge and the Aura of Courage, which protects you and any nearby allies from the Frightened status effect within a 3-meter range.

Level 11

You will gain the Improved Divine Smite effect, which provides an additional 1-8 Radiant damage on melee weapon attacks.

Level 12

You get your last Feat at Level 12, so choose wisely!

Author’s Note: I wrote this guide while playing Baldur’s Gate 3 on Steam Deck.

- This article was updated on August 15th, 2023