Baldur’s Gate 3 Dueling Explained (BG3): What Weapons Work for This Style?

One of the coolest fighting styles in Baldur’s Gate 3 is duel wielding weapons. To avoid confusion up top, there is a class passive called Dueling that gives you plus two attack when you wield a one-handed melee weapon. That’s a nice class passive Fighters, Rangers, Paladins, and Bard College of Swords get to enjoy, but this article is all about how to duel wield in Baldur’s Gate 3.

How to Duel Wield in Baldur’s Gate 3

To duel wield in Baldur’s Gate 3, you need to start with two Light weapons. Light weapons in Baldur’s Gate 3 that you can use to dual wield are clubs, daggers, hand crossbows, handaxes, light hammers, scimitars, shortswords, and sickles.

I’ve found the easiest way to dual wield in Baldur’s Gate 3 is to click on your main hand to see all the options in your entire party’s inventory. Then, do the same thing with your off-hand. Select two Light weapons and, boom, you’re dual wielding.

If you are trying to dual wield but can’t in Baldur’s Gate 3, it’s most likely because you aren’t using the right weapons. If you have a rapier, longsword, mace, quarterstaff, warhammer, or anything else that isn’t a Light weapon, then you won’t be able to dual wield. It’s very important to remember that this only works with Light weapons.

Every class can dual wield in Baldur’s Gate 3, so this isn’t a class-gated action. However, level one Fighters, level two Rangers, level two Paladins, and level one Bards College of Swords are get the Fighting Style class feature which includes a proficiency in dual wielding, and it’s called two-weapon fighting. With two-weapon fighting, you add your damage ability modifier to your off-hand attacks.

Now that you know how to dual wield in Baldur’s Gate 3, you might want to look into why your saves aren’t working.

- This article was updated on August 5th, 2023