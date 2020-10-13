Baldur’s Gate 3 – All Origin Characters

Baldur’s Gate 3 has adopted the Origin character system found in Divinity: Original Sin 2. While players are welcome to craft a character from scratch, an Origin character comes packed with more established backgrounds than the options present for preformed protagonists.

Currently, the Early Access state of Baldur’s Gate 3 does not allow the selection of a pre-made Origins character, but that doesn’t mean we don’t know who will appear in future updates on the road to full release. There are five Origin characters planned at the moment, placing the number of choices one shy of Original Sin 2’s count. Larian Studios may very well have additional characters planned, but they have yet to share those details.

With the ambitious goal of adding as many Dungeons & Dragons Fifth Edition races and classes as possible, the list of Origins may not stop here.

All Origin Characters





Astarion

“Astarion prowled the night as a vampire spawn for centuries, serving a sadistic master until a mind flayer parasite freed him from his bonds. Now that he can walk in daylight the game is on, for only his old master stands in the way of him becoming the greatest vampire the world has ever known.”



Race: High Elf

Class: Rogue





Gale

“Gale is a wizard prodigy whose love for a goddess made him attempt a dread feat no mortal should. Blighted by the forbidden magic of ancient Netheril, Gale strives to undo the corruption that is overtaking him and win back his goddess’ favour before he becomes a destroyer of worlds.”



Race: Human

Class: Wizard





Lae’zel

“Lae’zel is a ferocious Githyanki warrior, mighty even by the standards of her mind flayer-hunting kind. Faced with transforming into the very monster she’s sworn to destroy, Lae’zel must prove herself worthy of rejoining her people – if they don’t execute her first.”



Race: Githyanki

Class: Fighter





Shadowheart

“A loyal cleric of Shar, Shadowheart is the sole survivor of a holy mission undertaken on the Mistress of the Night’s behest. She alone must deliver a relic of immense power to her coven in Baldur’s Gate, while threatened by a strange new magic that is burgeoning from within.”



Race: High Half-Elf

Class: Cleric

Subclass: Trickery Domain





Wyll

“Noble by birth, Wyll made his name as the heroic ‘Blade of Frontiers’. But to become a living legend, he struck a bargain with a devil, a bargain from which he longs to break free before it consumes his soul for good.”



Race: Human

Class: Warlock

Subclass: The Fiend

If breaking free from the developer’s molds is more your style, check out which races and classes you can select for non-Origin characters.