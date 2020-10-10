How to Create a Full Custom Party in Baldur’s Gate 3

You can technically only create a custom character for yourself in Baldur’s Gate 3, but there’s a workaround that some players are using to create a full party of four custom characters. This method uses the game’s multiplayer mode, which lets each player create a custom character. You’re going to trick the game into thinking you have a full group of four human players so you can make four characters for you to use. You’ll need a pretty powerful computer to do this, and it’s not officially supported either. Here’s how to get a full custom party in Baldur’s Gate 3.

How to Create a Custom Party in Baldur’s Gate 3

To create a custom party in Baldur’s Gate 3, start a multiplayer session. You won’t need any other human players to join; You’re just tricking the game into letting you create custom companions. After creating a multiplayer session, you have to start another instance of the game. To do this, navigate to your install directory and run bg3.exe while the game is already running.

Then, join your hosted multiplayer session using the new Baldur’s Gate 3 window you just opened. You’ll be able to create a second custom character as if you were joining a friend’s game, although they’ll become controllable party members when this is all done. Repeat this process for a third and fourth time if you want additional custom characters.

When all of your characters are created and ready to go, start the game on your primary instance of Baldur’s Gate 3. Once you’re in the game with all of your custom characters, save the game and close the other instances of the game. With the other windows closed, you’ll be left with your character and three other custom party members for you to control.

This method is understandably very taxing on your hardware, so make sure you lower your graphical settings before attempting it. Turn the graphics down as low as you can and bump down the resolution if your computer is not a top of the line machine. The more custom party members you try to create, the more computing power you’ll need as each custom character requires its own instance of the game. Also, this method does not work on Google Stadia because you cannot open multiple instances of the same game on that platform.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is available now on PC and Google Stadia. The game is currently in early access with a full release planned after at least a year in early access development.