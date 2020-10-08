Baldur’s Gate 3 Multiplayer Guide – How to Play With Friends

Like most RPGs, Baldur’s Gate 3 is more fun with friends. The game supports co-op from the beginning, so you can play through the entire game (or at least the part that’s available right now) with friends. Here’s everything you need to know about Baldur’s Gate 3 multiplayer. You can play with a party of up to four friends just like in Divinity Original Sin 2, with your friends either creating their own custom characters or taking control of one of your AI companions if they join your session in progress. Here’s everything you need to know about Baldur’s Gate 3 multiplayer.

How to Play With Friends

To play Baldur’s Gate 3 with friends, select Multiplayer at the main menu. From there, click the Create button at the bottom of the screen to create a multiplayer lobby. After creating a lobby, change the “Who can join your game?” setting to Friends Only or Invitation Only. Then click the empty player portraits to send invitations to your friends. You can also send the Server ID listed on the right side of the screen to your friends, and they can use that to join via Direct Connect.

If your lobby is starting a new game, you can click Launch when everyone is ready and you’ll all be sent to the character creation screen before starting your journey together from the very beginning. If someone leaves the game, control of their character will be handed over to a player still in the session. Character assignments can be changed by pressing Escape and opening the Session menu.

The Session menu is also where the host can invite other players to the game. The game is saved on the host’s machine, and they’ll need to invite everyone to the game if you all decide to play again and continue your adventure. The host must load up the game on their own, press the Escape key, and open the Session menu to invite everyone back to the game.

Does Baldur’s Gate 3 Have Crossplay?

Baldur’s Gate 3 supports crossplay between the PC and Stadia versions, but it is not currently enabled at the moment. When crossplay goes live, you can invite friends from other platforms by creating a Multiplayer lobby and giving them the Server ID so they can join via Direct Connect, but there are several problems with this system because Baldur’s Gate 3 is still in early access. Patches between both versions are rapidly being deployed, and if the two platforms are on different versions, they cannot play with one another. A hotfix was recently deployed to fix some multiplayer issues and more fixes are on the way, but things are still rocky soon after the game’s initial launch.

It is not currently enabled. We're working on this issue. — Larian Studios is Gathering Their Party (@larianstudios) October 7, 2020

Does Baldur’s Gate 3 Have Split-Screen?

Split-screen will be in Baldur’s Gate 3, but it is not currently available. Larian’s last game, Divinity Original Sin 2, supported local multiplayer and Baldur’s Gate 3 will be the same sometime in the future. The only information about split-screen in Baldur’s Gate 3 is that it is “not available on Early Access launch,” so keep an eye out for local multiplayer updates.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Multiplayer Not Working

Even though Larian is deploying patches and hotfixes to all versions of the game at a rapid pace, there is still a plethora of issues with Baldur’s Gate 3 multiplayer. The game is in early access, so issues are to be expected, but many people have been running into very strange problems when playing with friends online. One bug in particular that has been plaguing Baldur’s Gate 3 co-op sessions is the inability to end your turn during combat, which essentially locks the game up and prevents you from progressing. The only advice I can offer is to save often in case you encounter any issues. This is an early access release, so things aren’t working perfectly right now. If you can’t connect to your friend’s lobby, try having a different player host or try joining via a different method such as Direct Connect. Again, some things just aren’t working as well as they should be right now, and you may just have to wait for a patch before playing Baldur’s Gate 3 online.