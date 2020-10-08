Baldur’s Gate 3 – 8 Essential Beginner Tips

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a fairly complex RPG, but we’ve got your back with some handy tips and tricks to help you get started on your journey. Even though it’s only in early access for now, Baldur’s Gate 3 is a great game with deep combat and compelling characters that has dozens of hours of content to enjoy. If you’ve played any of Larian’s other games, most notably Divinity Original Sin 2, then you should already have a pretty good idea of what to expect with Baldur’s Gate 3. Regardless, here are 11 helpful beginner tips and tricks for Baldur’s Gate 3.

Have Fun With Character Creation

Character creation in any RPG can be a stressful experience, but it doesn’t have to be difficult in Baldur’s Gate 3. The main draw of a role-playing game like this is to be whoever you want to be, and that’s possible thanks to the game’s simple but deep character creation system. Some of the options are currently unavailable and will be added later during the early access period, but there’s already a lot of stuff to choose from. Pick whatever Race, Abilities, and Skills you like. Don’t worry about it too much. If you want a bit of help making your character though, check out our Baldur’s Gate 3 character creation guide.

Don’t Rely on the Autosave

Save scumming is looked down upon in many games, but you shouldn’t feel bad about doing it in Baldur’s Gate 3. Making frequent backup saves is not only a good idea so you can get yourself out of sticky situations, but the autosave in this game is also incredibly unreliable sometimes. It triggers sporadically and sometimes won’t happen when you expect it to, which can cause you to lose some progress if you don’t have a manual save ready. Just make sure you save fairly often.

Use the Environment to Your Advantage

The environment can be your greatest weapon in Baldur’s Gate 3. In most combat arenas, there will be things you can use the gain an advantage over your foes. Sometimes you can spread fire or other elemental effects by attacking barrels or other objects, and other times you’ll be able to knock over rocks or wooden structures to deal some bonus damage. Always keep an eye out for interactable objects in the environment during combat.

Think Outside the Box

There are plenty of ways to handle situations in Baldur’s Gate 3, so take a step back and think creatively when presented with a problem. Not everything has to result in a fight, and there are several ways to talk yourself out of situations if need be. Some encounters can also be avoided entirely if you play your cards right. Take a closer look at your surroundings, place your party members in different formations during fights, and try out different synergies with abilities and skills. You might just surprise yourself with how flexible this game can be at times.

Dip Your Weapons For Bonus Effects

This is a pretty basic tip, but it’s something you should get in the habit of doing early on. You can dip weapons into certain parts of the environment to add bonus damage and effects to your attacks. For example, you can dip your weapon in a nearby fire to add flames to your attacks. You can do this with just about any weapon, not just the traditional ones you might expect like arrows. Fire is pretty much the only status effect during the early portions of the game, but you’ll find new things to dip your weapons into later in Baldur’s Gate 3. Dipping your weapon is a bonus action, so look for it next to your other bonus actions like Hide and Shove.

Diversify Your Party

This usually goes without saying, but having a diverse party is incredibly important in Baldur’s Gate 3. If you really know what you’re doing, you can get away with having your party use the same weapons and gear, but if you’re new to RPGs like this, you should try and make sure each of your party members serves a different purpose. If you’re a melee-focused sword user, try to find a friend with a bow. Make sure you have someone capable of using magic in your party too. Your party members should cover any weaknesses or disadvantages you have, so keep that in mind when deciding who to take with you.

You Can Use Turn-Based Mode Outside of Combat

Combat in Baldur’s Gate 3 is turn-based, but you can force the game into turn-based mode at any time outside of combat by pressing the spacebar. This is perfect for situations where you need to carefully plan your next move or sneak up on an unsuspecting enemy. Just press the spacebar to enable turn-based mode when you need to perform a precise or intricate action that needs planning and timing.

Experimentation is Key

Don’t get too comfortable using one or two strategies. This game is ridiculously flexible, and you can bend the rules in some pretty surprising ways. Pay close attention to elemental effects and how they chain together. Always examine your environment and look for things to take advantage of. If you just try to brute force your way through the game with swords, bows, and spells, you’re going to have a tough time. Baldur’s Gate 3 heavily rewards experimentation, and you’ll enjoy the game more if you go out of your way to try outlandish and risky tactics.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is available now on PC and Google Stadia. The game is currently in early access with a full release planned after at least one year in early access development. These Baldur’s Gate 3 tips should apply no matter if you’re playing the game on PC or Stadia. For more on Baldur’s Gate 3, check out our early access Races guide or Classes guide.