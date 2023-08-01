Is Baldur’s Gate 3 Steam Deck Certified? Answered

Image: Larian Studios

Baldur’s Gate is a series that offers massive worlds for hardcore fans of role-playing content. Baldur’s Gate 3 continues that trend with new stories and systems that promise to provide some of the most unique gaming experiences out there. With such large quantities of features to enjoy, there are likely many players who would be able to enjoy the game if they could take it with them wherever they’d like. Luckily, owners of Valve’s Steam Deck handheld won’t have to miss out on Baldur’s Gate 3 — though there are some caveats to be aware of.

Is Baldur’s Gate 3 Available for Steam Deck Players?

Though Baldur’s Gate 3 requires some pretty beefy specs, it is indeed playable on the Steam Deck. The support is even official, with the game featuring a “Playable” badge. This badge notes that there are some issues with entering text — which is to be expected from the Deck’s controller interface — but players are unlikely to suffer from major graphical issues or game-breaking bugs. If you don’t have the PC to handle this game, the Steam Deck might not be that bad of an investment instead.

The developers’ intentions for Baldur’s Gate 3 and its compatibility with Steam Deck are supportive, too. Though the game is not currently Verified, they have stated their desire to achieve that status on the Deck by the time it launches. They developers have also recommended that try the game on Valve’s handheld with antialiasing, and they plan on adding support for FSR 2.0 in the future.

Players can likely expect even more performance upgrades in the future for both Steam Deck and home platforms. If you’re having an especially difficult time trying to play Baldur’s Gate 3, the game supports mods that might make the experience much easier. With enough time and tinkering, you can easily turn a Steam Deck playthrough of this game from tolerable to incredible.

- This article was updated on August 1st, 2023