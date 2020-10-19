Baldur’s Gate 3 – How to Get Scratch the Dog

You can bring all sorts of companions and allies to your camp in Baldur’s Gate 3, but the most adorable of them all is Scratch the dog. You can find Scratch early in Act 1 after you begin the search for the Druid Halsin. This lovable dog has unfortunately lost his master, but you can thankfully adopt the pup and give him a new home at your party’s camp. He’s not a party member that you can bring with you into combat, but your new canine companion can help you out in some other ways. Here’s how to get Scratch the Dog in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Where to Find Scratch the Dog

You can find Scratch to the west of the Druid Grove. If you’ve been to the Owlbear Cave, you can find the dog mourning its previous owner just a short distance to the north of there. You’ll need to pass a few skill checks in order to successfully recruit Scratch, so make a quicksave before meeting him if you’re worried about losing him.

Once you find Scratch, you’ll see that his previous owner is dead on the ground. If you speak to Scratch, you’ll be given a few options. You can make either a Perception check, an Intidimation check, or an Animal Handling check. Any of the checks will successfully recruit the dog as long as you roll high enough, so choose the option that you have the most bonuses for. Toward the end of the conversation, you’ll be able to reach out with your hand and give Scratch your scent. After doing so, you can leave Scratch and he’ll appear at your party’s camp two nights later.

Benefits of Having Scratch

Scratch can’t be taken into combat or on any adventures, but he can still do some cool things at your camp. You can pet the dog in order to earn approval from your companions. Some companions, like Lae’zel, will be indifferent toward your petting of the dog, but animal lovers like Shadowheart will surely think higher of you after showing the pooch some love. Scratch will also bring you a ball that you can throw for him, although there isn’t any real benefit to this other than a nice game of fetch.

Sometimes Scratch will bring you a pouch containing helpful items. You’ll need to pass a Strength check to pull the pouch from the pooch’s mouth, but its contents are yours once you get it free. The pouch will occasionally contain junk and useless items, but sometimes it’ll have potions of healing or other handy goods. Scratch isn’t the only non-party member you can bring to your camp, but this dog can definitely help your party out.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is available now on PC and Google Stadia. The game is currently in early access with a full release planned after at least one year in early access development.