Baldur’s Gate 3 Romance Guide: How to Romance Every Companion

Baldur’s Gate 3 lets you romance your companions, and you can share intimate moments with a few of your party members and companions even in the first act of the game available right now. The game will allow you to romance every companion eventually, but there are only four romantic options in the initial early access release. These relationships will surely blossom into something greater as the campaign continues, but there are only a few opportunities for basic romantic encounters right now. Here’s everything you need to know about romance in Baldur’s Gate 3.

General Romance Tips

There’s more to romance than just selecting the romance option when it shows up. You need to earn your love interest’s favor before you can romance them. Make sure you’re choosing the correct dialogue options and actions in order to gain your companion’s favor. You’ll be able to see who approves and disapproves of your choices in the top left corner of the screen when you make certain decisions. You don’t have to be perfect, but you will not be able to romance someone if they have a negative opinion with you.

Shadowheart Romance Guide

Shadowheart can be romanced after rescuing the Druid Halsin and completing the “Save the Refugees” quest. Use a Long Rest to end the day and your party will celebrate your victory at your camp. Talk to Shadowheart to begin the romance encounter. Select the following dialogue options to successfully romance her.

Tieflings? Are you worried Shar won’t approve? I’d be glad to. I’ll find you after everyone’s turned in for the night.

After ending the conversation and finishing any business you have with your other party members for the night, head to an available bedroll. You’ll be prompted with a choice to either spend the night with Shadowheart or go to bed alone. Choosing Shadowheart will lead to a romantic scene.

Astarion Romance Guide

Astarion can be romanced after rescuing the Druid Halsin and completing the “Save the Refugees” quest. Use a long rest to end the day and return to your camp. Your party will hold a celebration, and this is your opportunity to make a move on Astarion. Find him at your camp and select the following dialogue options.

Really? Saving lives is awful? True, the goblins would have thrown a wilder party. And what’s your idea of “a little fun?” All right, let’s do it. I’ll see you later.

Find an available bedroll and you’ll be given a choice to either go to bed alone or spend the night with Astarion. Choosing Astarion will lead to a romantic scene. This scene isn’t exactly finished yet, so you’ll be interrupted by an “Under Construction” screen during the encounter.

Lae’zel Romance Guide

Lae’zel can be romanced after rescuing the Druid Halsin and completing the “Save the Refugees” quest. Take a long rest to end the day and return to your camp. A celebration will be held at your camp, and here you can romance Lae’zel. She’s a bit more straightforward than the other romance options, making this route pretty easy. Find Lae’zel and speak to her. Choose the following dialogue options to successfully romance her.

Are you… asking for sex? Yes. I will share my bed with you tonight.

Find an available bedroll and you’ll be given a choice to either go to bed alone or spend the night with Lae’zel. Choose Lae’zel if you want to romance her. Like Astarion’s romance encounter, this scene is still “Under Construction,” so you won’t get to see much of anything.

Minthara Romance Guide

Minthara can be romanced if you attack the Druid Grove and side with her and the goblin army. You must speak to her during the “Rescuing the Druid Halsin” quest and tell her the location of the Druid Grove. Then, help her and the goblins attack the settlement. Once you, Minthara, and the goblins clear out the Druid Grove, a celebration will be held to commemorate your victory, only this time it’ll be with goblins instead of the usual Tiefling refugees.

Find Minthara during this celebration and speak to her. Select the following dialogue options to successfully romance her.

It’s been a privilege to fight alongside you. Embrace the change. Open your mind.

If you say the right things, Minthara will be waiting for you to start the romance encounter. Find her and tell her you’re ready. Minthara’s romance scene is the only fully animated sex scene in the game right now, and there’s even a skill check or two tossed in there that influences how the scene plays out.