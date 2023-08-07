Image: Larian Studios

Baldur’s Gate 3 has plenty to offer anyone for vast numbers of hours but if you are encountering crashes then it can detract from the overall experience. Knowing methods to counteract these issues are always going to be extremely useful. This article will take you through how to fix Baldur’s Gate 3 crashing and freezing.

Fixing Baldur’s Gate 3 Crashes and Freezes

If you are encountering a lot of freezes in Baldur’s Gate 3, I would recommend reducing the resolution/graphics of certain game elements. In the settings menu within the “Video” section, you can scroll down to the “General” area. For all of the options such as Display Quality that say “High”, drop-down the menu, and select “Medium” instead — this is likely to increase performance significantly.

Related: Does Baldur’s Gate 3 Have Controller Support?

For crashes, on the other hand, there are a few options that are more worthwhile trying than others. The easiest one to try is to run Baldur’s Gate 3 as an administrator. This can be done by following the steps I have written below for you.

Right-Click the Baldur’s Gate 3 Shortcut on your Desktop. Click “Properties” from the options. From this menu, choose the “Compatibility tab”. Tick the box which says “Run this Program as an Administrator“ Launch Baldur’s Gate 3 again and check if there are no crashes.

If you are still having issues even after running the game as an administrator, you can try switching over to either Vulkan or DirectX11, whichever one you haven’t tried yet. Our pick was Vulkan for the Graphics API so it is recommended to try that first.

How to Increase Baldur’s Gate 3 FPS Quickly

Reddit users had found an extremely quick method to increase FPS quickly and that is to switch from the “Borderless Windowed” Display Mode setting to just “Fullscreen” instead. Surprisingly this has had reports of causing a great performance boost in frame rate. It is worthwhile testing it out but if you don’t see any real effect you can always switch it back.

Related: Is Baldur’s Gate 3 Steam Deck Certified? Answered

Now that you know how to stop freezing and crashing, along with how to increase general performance, you can hop back into the world of Baldur’s Gate 3 and enjoy!

- This article was updated on August 7th, 2023