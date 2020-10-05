Baldur’s Gate 3 – All Races (and Subraces) Available in Early Access

Baldur’s Gate 3 will have eight available races in Early Access, but that number is further inflated to fifteen by the attached subraces. Every available race includes multiple subraces, with the exception of Human and Githyanki. The customization options for each race include both canon and non-canon selections, ensuring your Forgotten Realms campaign conforms to your desires.

Larian’s lofty long-term goals include bringing the full suite of Dungeons & Dragons 5e races to Baldur’s Gate 3 by the time it reaches full launch. That means those of you wishing to run a Gnome or Half-Orc (or maybe something more exotic) will likely be able to do so once development leaves Early Access.

For now, here’s what’s available in Baldur’s Gate 3 Early Access.

All Races and Subraces in Baldur’s Gate 3

Human: Whatever drives them, humans are the innovators, the achievers, and the pioneers of the worlds.

Elf: Elves are a magical people of otherworldly grace, living in the world but not entirely part of it. Elves love nature and magic, art and artistry, music and poetry, and the good things of the world.

High Elf

Wood Elf

Half-Elf: Walking in two worlds but truly belonging to neither, half-elves combine what some say are the best qualities of their elf and human parents: human curiosity, inventiveness, and ambition tempered by the refined senses, love of nature, and artistic tastes of the elves.

Wood Half-Elf

Drow Half-Elf

Drow: Also known as Dark Elves, the Drow are a subrace of elves. Their iconic dark skin has made them Underdark homelanders unmistakable.

Seldarine Drow

Lolth-Sworn Drow

Dwarf: Dwarves are solid and enduring like the mountains they love, weathering the passage of centuries with stoic endurance and little change.

Gold Dwarf

Shield Dwarf

Halfling: The comforts of home are the goals of most halflings’ lives: a place to settle in peace and quiet, far from marauding monsters and clashing armies.

Lightfoot Halfling

Strongheart HHalfling

Tiefling: Tieflings are derived from human bloodlines, and in the broadest possible sense, they still look human. However, their infernal heritage has left a clear imprint on their appearance.

Asmodeus Tiefling

Mephistopheles Tiefling

Zariel Tiefling

Githyanki: The Githyanki are a race of psionic humanoids formerly dominated by the mind flayers. They escaped their bondage and now reside in fortresses in the Astral Plane.

