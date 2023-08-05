Can You Change Appearance in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Baldur’s Gate 3 features a really deep character creation system, which allows players to thoroughly customize their character’s looks, origins, traits, and more before officially starting their adventure. But is it possible to customize your character’s appearance after creating them?

Can You Change Your Appearance in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Unfortunately for all looking to either make cosmetic changes or corrections to their character’s overall appearance, at least until the time of writing, it is not possible to customize your character’s overall appearance after exiting the character sheet creation screen in Baldur’s Gate 3.

With that said, it is indeed possible to change your character’s overall look by equipping new pieces of armor. You can also shapeshift into different races or genders by using both the Shapeshifting spell and the Mask of the Shapeshifter, both of which will allow you to take a new form temporarily.

It is also important to point out that, although you can change their classes, it is not possible to change the appearance of the Origin companions in any kind of way aside from changing their gear.

How to Get the Mask of the Shapeshifter

You can get the Mask of the Shapeshifter in Baldur’s Gate 3 by heading to the Camp and then picking it up from your party’s Travellers Chest. In the camp’s outside variant, the chest will be located north and will be accessible from the get-go. If you managed to recruit her early on, the chest will be located by Shadowheart’s tent.

Like the Shapeshifting spell, the effects of the mask will persist until you long rest at your party’s camp. You will also be able to dispel the spell’s effect by selecting Dispel within your action bar.

This guide was made while playing Baldur’s Gate 3 on PC.

