Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a Dungeons & Dragons CRPG, so putting together the optimal party is a necessity. The game features several fascinating characters with unique backstories along with default classes best suited to their personalities and backgrounds. But if you want to round out their roles in your party to make a strong combination, you’ll be glad to know the game lets you make those changes. Here’s how to change companion classes in Baldur’s Gate 3!

Can You Change Companion Classes in BG3?

You can change your companion class for the reasonable price of 100 Gold by speaking to Withers in your camp with the character you wish to customize in Baldur’s Gate 3. If you’ve not met Withers, continue in your adventures and he’ll appear at your camp in no time. For me, I encountered him randomly at the second campsite I set up with my group at Level 3.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Related: Baldur’s Gate 3 – 9 Essential Beginner Tips

He’s hard to miss, a gaunt bald man with shriveled skin not unlike a ghoul from Fallout. Speak to him and you’ll eventually see a dialog option, “Can you help me change my class?” It is that easy.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Previously, players thought the only way to get Withers was by completing a pretty great early dungeon in the Dank Crypt, just near the Nautiloid crash site. While this dungeon is still worthwhile, it’s not a requirement to get Withers in your camp.

What Classes Can You Choose For Your Companions in Baldur’s Gate 3?

You can choose any of the 12 classes, along with the subclasses as your character develops. For the meager price of 100 gold which you can quickly loot off enemies in your travels, this makes character customization pretty accessible. If you want to change companion classes in Baldur’s Gate 3, you don’t have to wait long at all, and won’t have to fret over any poor build choices.

- This article was updated on August 4th, 2023