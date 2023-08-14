Image: Larian Studios

Did you complete the Investigate the Beach quest and are now stuck trying to figure out how to complete the Find your Belongings quest in Chapter 1? Unfortunately, this quest appears to be bugged for most players resulting in the inability to get their stuff back and close out the quest in their quest log. The bug comes from a missing dialogue option required to progress the quest. Here’s how to fix Find Your Belongings quest bug in Baldur’s Gate 3.

How to Complete the Find Your Belongings Quest in Baldur’s Gate 3

Unforunately, there is no way to fix the Find Your Belongings quest bug in Baldur’s Gate 3 because the quest is wholly bricked with no alternative ways to fix it. Instead, your only option to get your stolen stuff back and have the quest closed in your quest log is to steal back your items from a chest in the kids’ hideout and then progress the Druid Grove storyline. However, this option will auto-close the Find Your Belongings quest but fail it in your quest log. If you don’t want a failed quest in your log, you can’t progress the Druid Grove storyline and must wait until Larian Studios releases an official fix.

For instance, in my game, I saved all the kids and followed all steps required to complete the quest but the dialogue from Mol to ask for my stuff back didn’t show up. However, I did find a chest in the hideout and I was able to steal back my items. After trying to figure out how to get the quest to properly close out, I just gave up and progressed Druid Grove questline. After that, I found that the game auto closed the Find Your Belongings quest, but the quest log said that said I failed to get my stuff back.

