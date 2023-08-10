Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Gamers currently playing Baldur’s Gate 3 may encounter a bug affecting the Adamantine Forge. This glitch results in an inability to retrieve items from the Forge after defeating the Grym. Specifically, players cannot retrieve the second item due to a continuous spewing of lava from the valve. However, there is a simple solution to this problem. Read on to discover how to fix the Adamantine Forge not working in Baldur’s Gate 3.

How to Fix the Adamantine Forge Bug in Baldur’s Gate 3

Here’s how to Fix Adamantine Forge not working in Baldur’s Gate 3:

Kill the Grym. The Grym can only be damaged when superheated and has resistance to almost every damage type except bludgeoning. If you can’t seem to damage him, ensure he is in the lava and looks red, like he is heated. Then, pull the lever to do damage to him. Enable Turned-base mode by pressing. Keep ending your turns until the Lave disappears. In my game, I found you may need to end your turns three times before this happens.. Take the Item Take the Mold. Raise the Platform by interacting with the lever. Insert the Ore and the Mold. Interact with the Lever to bring the platform down again. Fill the platform with lava by using the Lava valve. Press the lever, and your item will now be there as intended.

There is a lesser talked about bug in Baldur’s Gate 3 that only allows you to craft one item with the Adamantine Forge. If you don’t experience the lava bug above, you’ll want to reload your save and follow these steps. After crafting your first item, defeat the Grym boss to obtain both the crafted item and the boss’s loot. To avoid triggering the bug, do not touch the forge lever. Instead, eject the mold by pulling the nearby lever, then press the elevator button to return to the top and safely use the forge.

