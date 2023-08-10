Image: Larian Studios

Players will come across the Adamantine Forge in Act 2 of Baldur’s Gate 3, and the game gives little information on how to use it. Players must find the necessary materials to get it running, along with a few other steps. This guide will go over how to use the Adamantine Forge in Baldur’s Gate 3.

How to Activate the Adamantine Forge in Baldur’s Gate 3

Players will find the Adamantine Forge in the Grymforge location of the Underdark. To use the Adamantine Forge in Baldur’s Gate 3, players must find at least one Mithril Ore and one Mould. These are the necessary materials to get this large machinery running, and the Forge calls for one of each every time the player uses it.

With both items in your inventory, head to the center of the Adamantine Forge and approach the Mould lever. Interact with the lever and add one Mould. Next, make your way over to the Crucible and interact with it, and add one Mithril Ore to it. After placing the items in their appropriate places, use the main lever at the platform’s edge. This will cause the Adamantine Forge to begin to descend.

After, a boss named Gyrm will approach your area, so get ready for a fight. Once you defeat the boss, you can officially start using the Adamantine Forge for crafting equipment. All you have to do is use the lever at the bottom of the Forge, causing a hammer to smack down and a Mithril item to pop out of the Mould section.

Feel free to use the Adamantine Forge as often as you would like; just know that you will need the same materials. Every time you use the Forge, you will need one Mithril Ore and one Mould.

How to Get Mithril Ore and Mould For the Adamantine Forge in Baldur’s Gate 3

The quickest and easiest way to get Mithril Ore and Mould is by checking the room to the left of the large staircase before the Adamantine Forge. You’ll find one Mithril Ore and one Mould in this room, the exact amount required to get the Adamantine Forge running properly. You can also find these materials while exploring the Grymforge and Underdark sections of the game.

This article was updated on August 10th, 2023