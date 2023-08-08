Baldur’s Gate 3 Shopkeeper Attitude and Discount Explained

Image: Larian Studios

Baldur’s Gate 3 has some mechanics that can confuse a newcomer to the series. One of these mechanics is the shopkeeper attitude and discounting feature. How does this work, and how does it affect the in-game shop? Read further to learn everything about the shopkeeper attitude and discounting in Baldur’s Gate 3.

How Does the Shopkeeper Attitude and Discount Work in Baldur’s Gate 3?

To put it short, having a higher shopkeeper attitude in Baldur’s Gate 3 will lower the price of items for trade or barter while also raising the amount you’ll receive for selling items. The merchant attitude differs between merchants, so you must raise it with each independent shopkeeper to get the benefits.

How to Increase Shopkeeper Attitude in Baldur’s Gate 3

To increase the shopkeeper’s overall attitude, you must donate gold or items to the shopkeeper free of charge. Select the barter option without a counteroffer, and the game will ask if you are sure you want to donate the items to the merchant. Select that you do, and the overall attitude of that shopkeeper will increase. Do this as much as you’d like, and can afford, until the merchant’s attitude is at your desired level.

Max Shopkeeper Attitude Level

When you reach level 100 (which is the max) for the attitude of a merchant, the cost of items will reduce by 25%. On the other hand, the items you sell will reward you with 30% more gold than it previously would at attitude level 1.

It’s important to note that a high attitude level won’t cause the merchant to get new items added to their inventory. It only boils down to saving money in the long run!

Considering there are tons of items in Baldur’s Gate 3, there’s a good chance you’ll fill up your inventory with stuff you don’t need. Always stop by the nearest merchant with items you would like a discount for, and start donating unwanted items to them.

- This article was updated on August 8th, 2023