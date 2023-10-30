Image: Larian Studios / Edited: Attack of the Fanboy

The Infernal Robe is a valuable piece of clothing in Baldur’s Gate 3 that provides the wearer with the Fire Shield: Warm spell and resistance to fire damage. Read further to learn how to get the Infernal Robe in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Where to Find the Infernal Robe in Baldur’s Gate 3

Players must take a few steps to get the Infernal Robe in Baldur’s Gate 3. First, players need to recruit Wyll, found in Druid Grove.

Mizora has tasked Wyll to find and kill Karlach, which you must complete for him to get the Infernal Robe. After you kill Karlach, take a long rest, and then Mizora will appear at camp and give the Infernal Robe to Wyll. A short cutscene will commence, and afterward, the Infernal Robe will appear in your inventory, officially allowing you to equip it for yourself.

Here is a summary of the steps to get the Infernal Robe in Baldur’s Gate 3:

Recruit Wyll in Druid Grove Complete Mizora’s task for Wyll by killing Karlach. Long Rest at camp. Watch cutscene of Mizora giving Wyll the Infernal Robe. The Infernal Robe will appear in your inventory

How to Get the Infernal Robe Without Killing Karlach in Baldur’s Gate 3

If you want to get the Infernal Robe in Baldur’s Gate 3 without killing Karlach, it is possible. This method involves killing Karlach and then bringing her back to life with the Scroll of Revivify. Follow the steps below to do so.

Recruit Wyll and leave him at your camp. Meet with Karlach by yourself. Kill Karlach and leave her body at the scene. Meet Wyll at your camp and inform him that you indeed killed Karlach. Return to Karlach’s body alone and use the Scroll of Revivify from a distance (keep your distance to avoid triggering the cutscene)

Remember to use the Scroll of Revivify from a distance, as it is very important that you avoid triggering the cutscene. If you trigger the cutscene, this method will not work.

Once you have completed those steps, return to camp and take a long rest, triggering the cutscene where Mizora gives Wyll the Infernal Robe.

Following this method is an intelligent choice, allowing you to obtain the Infernal Robe and add Karlach as a companion. It’s the best of both worlds!

