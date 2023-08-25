Baldur’s Gate 3 Lockpick Vendor: Where to Buy Thieves’ Tools in Act 1, 2, and 3

Image: Larian Studios

Thieves’ Tools is an assemblage of assorted tools such as hooks, picks, and wrenches designed to pick any lock, provided that you possess the essential skills. These tools allow you to unlock locks depending on your proficiency in Sleight of Hand. Nevertheless, it can be perplexing to figure out where to purchase them in all three Acts of Baldur’s Gate 3 since the places where vendors are situated keep changing. Here is where to buy Thieves’ Tools from a Lockpick Vendor in Act 1, 2, and 3 of Baldur’s Gate 3.

Where to Buy Thieves’ Tools in Baldur’s Gate 3 (Act 1, 2, and 3)

You should never be without Thieves’ Tools in Baldur’s Gate 3 using the below locations. However, if you can’t find a vendor, your actions during your game may have led to them being kidnapped, dying, or just missing from the game altogether. In addition, if a specific vendor doesn’t have Thieves’ Tools, you need to refresh their stock by completing a level up or performing a Long Rest.

Where to Buy Thieves’ Tools in Act 1

Here’s where you can buy Thieves’ Tools in Act 3:

Aaron: He is located in Druid Grove at Coordinates (X:205, Y:487) .

He is located in at . Brem: He is located at Zentarim Basement at Coordinates (X298, Y:-249) .

He is located at at . Cyrel: She is located in Toll House at Coordinates (X:10, Y:551) .

She is located in at . Derryth Bonecloak : She is located in Myconid Colony at Coordinates (X:55, Y:-95) .

: She is located in at . Mattis: She is located in Druid Grove at Coordinates (X:239, Y:552 ).

She is located in at ). Roah Moonglow: You can find her in the Shattered Sanctum at Coordinates (X:256, Y:-36).

Where to Buy Thieves’ Tools in Act 2

Here’s where you can buy Thieves’ Tools in Act 2:

Roah Moonglow: You can buy three Thieves’ Tools from her in Moonrise Tower at Coordinates (X:-175, Y:-175).

Where to Buy Thieves’ Tools in Act 3

Here’s where you can buy Thieves’ Tools in Act 3:

Glynda Oltower: She will sell 4 Thieves’ Tools and Trap Disarm Kits. She is located before the second checkpoint in the South Span of Wyrm’s Crossing at Coordinates (X:0, Y:142 ).

She will sell 4 Thieves’ Tools and Trap Disarm Kits. She is located before the second checkpoint in the at ). Roah Moonglow: You will find her during Jahira’s companion quest after the robbery. She will be speaking to Minsc.

You will find her during quest after the robbery. She will be speaking to Minsc. Sticky Dondo: He is located in the Guildhall which is located in the sewers at Coordinates (X:62, Y:-100). Once inside the Guildhall, you can find him at Coordinates (X:-15, Y:755).

Author’s Note: I wrote this guide while playing Baldur’s Gate 3 on Steam Deck.

