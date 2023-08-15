Image: Larian Studios

There are specific points in Baldur’s Gate 3 called Points of No Return, which mark the transition between the game’s three acts. These are important to know as they significantly change your game once reached. For instance, in one point of no return, you can return to areas of the previous act but can’t complete any missing side quests while you are cut off from a portion of the game after another. Here are all Points of No Return in Baldur’s Gate 3 for Act 1, 2, and 3.

All Baldur’s Gate 3 Points of No Return for Act 1, 2, and 3

Image: Larian Studios

Here are all points of no return in Baldur’s Gate 3 for Act 1, 2, and 3:

Act 1: Travel through the Mountain Pass or Underdark

Travel through the Mountain Pass or Underdark Act 2: Completing the Gauntlet of Shar quest

Completing the Gauntlet of Shar quest Act 3: After beating Ketheric Thorm, the final boss of Act 2. You will then leave Moonrise Towers and travel the road to Baldur’s Gate

Act 1 Point of No Return in Baldur’s Gate 3

Image: Larian Studios

The first point of return happens when you travel through the Mountain Pass or Underdark to reach Act 2. While you can still travel back to areas found in Act 1, you won’t be able to complete many of the side quests here because the NPCs’ locations have changed. The game will warn you when you reach this point, so ensure you have completed everything you want before going to Act 2.

Act 2 Point of No Return in Baldur’s Gate 3

Image: Larian Studios

The second Point of No Return happens after you complete the Gauntlet of Shar quest in Act 2. While this isn’t the end of Act 2, you won’t be able to travel to any location before the Shadow Lands. Again, the game will warn you when you reach this point, so ensure you have done everything you want before proceeding.

Related: How to Toggle Great Weapon Master and Sharpshooter in Baldur’s Gate 3

Act 3 Point of No Return in Baldur’s Gate 3

Image: Larian Studios

The final Point of No Return happens after defeating Ketheric Thorm, the final boss in Act 2, when you leave the Moonrise Towers to travel to Baldur’s Gate in Act 3. This is your last chance to complete quests in the Shadow Lands area because once you leave for Baldur’s Gate, all content up to that point will be inaccessible. Before reaching Baldur’s Gate, complete side quests and level up, as the journey will have surprises.

Author’s Note: I wrote this guide while playing Baldur’s Gate 3 on Steam Deck.

- This article was updated on August 15th, 2023