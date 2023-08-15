Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Great Weapon Master and Sharpshooter feats benefit your chosen weapon and character build. However, knowing how to toggle them on or off can be confusing and become a missed opportunity when needed. To make this easier for you, we have found an easy way to toggle both feats based on your specific platform that fits your hotbar setup and playstyle. Here’s how to toggle Great Weapon Master and Sharpshooter in Baldur’s Gate 3.

How to Toggle Feats in Baldur’s Gate 3

To toggle Great Weapon Master and Sharpshooter in Baldur’s Gate 3, you will first want to find the icon for these feats. There are a couple of places you can find them based on your platform, and you can move the icon to the place that best works for your setup so you can easily toggle them on or off.

First, select the character with the Great Weapon Master or Sharpshooter Feat. Then, you can find the icon for these feats in the Passive section of your hotbar. Click the Passive button, and the hotbar menu will slide over to show these spells. Once found, you can left-click the icon to toggle a feat on or off. When it is on, you will have a spinning white circle; when it is off, there won’t be anything.

Second, you can move the Great Weapon Master or Sharpshooter feat icons to a specific section of your hotbar. To do so, you need to open the Spell menu using the K key on your keyboard. Once there, click on the Common tab and then scroll down to the Passive section. The Great Weapon Master icon resembles a red Hammer, while the Sharpshooter icon resembles a blue crosshair icon. Once you find an icon that looks like one of these, you can hover your mouse over it to get the description. Next, left-click and drag the icon to your desired hotbar location. Once it is here, you can toggle it on or off by left-clicking it or using the specific shortcut key on your keyboard.

Alternatively, if you use a controller, you can toggle Great Weapon Master and Sharpshooter in Baldur’s Gate by pressing the LB/RB button to open the Weapon Wheel. You will look for the icon on one of the three wheels from here. For instance, Sharpshooter on my Bard was found on the leftmost wheel by default, so I need to use the LB button to navigate to that weapon. However, you can customize these radial wheels by pressing the X button to put the icons wherever possible.

Once you have found the icon, press the joystick toward it to highlight it. From there, you will press A to toggle it on or off. A little toggle switch under the icon will denote it being on or off (the white dot being left is off, and the right is on). In addition, when it is toggled on, the specific feat will appear under your character’s health bar.

This will prevent you from forgetting to toggle Great Weapon Master and Sharpshooter in Baldur’s Gate 3 on any or all characters who have these feats since they will no longer be hidden in the passives section of the hotbar or the skills menu.

Author’s Note: I wrote this guide while playing Baldur’s Gate 3 on Steam Deck.

