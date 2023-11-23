Baldur’s Gate 3 Minsc Approval and Romance Guide | Likes, Dislikes, and Dialogue Choices

Image: Larian Studios

Minsc is one of the last companions you can recruit into your party in Baldur’s Gate 3, and unlike every other party member, he cannot be romanced. However, you can become BFFs with him. Here’s a complete guide on how to romance Minsc in Baldur’s Gate 3.

How to Increase Shadowheart’s Approval in Baldur’s Gate 3

To earn the friendship of Minsc the Ranger in Baldur’s Gate 3, you must choose dialogue options and perform actions he approves of. As those who’ve played previous Baldur’s Gate games already know, Minsc is as noble as he is simple-minded. An almost fanatical champion of justice, Minsc will approve of any dialogue choices involving you denouncing evil acts and vowing to help defend the defenseless. He’ll also be pleased when you openly support his views since more cynical people often criticize him.

Minsc’s views of your actions are as transparent as his opinions of your dialogue choices. Minsc’s heart is as big as his frame, and he approves of actions where you show compassion to others and confront evil-doers directly. Minsc also has an exceptionally soft spot for animals, particularly his pet hamster Boo, and treating them kindly is guaranteed to raise his opinion of you. As you journey through the final act of Baldur’s Gate 3, make sure you choose to help others if you want to befriend Minsc.

Regarding Skill Checks, Minsc isn’t impressed when you succeed in any particular skill. However, since he approves treating animals humanely, Animal Handling checks will usually end with you earning Minsc’s approval.

Minsc’s Likes

Here’s a quick summary of the things that will make Minsc like you:

Act heroically when confronted with injustice.

Defend your allies, particularly Jaheira, in combat.

Treat animals with respect.

Support his beliefs.

Minsc’s Dislikes

If you’re a player who likes to tread the darker paths that Baldur’s Gate 3 presents you, you’ll have difficulty befriending Minsc. Minsc has a zero-tolerance policy regarding cruelty and selfishness, and he adamantly disapproves of acts and dialogue choices where you show indifference to other people’s suffering or try to manipulate them. If you’re kind, you’ll get along with Minsc just fine.

Minsc also despises animal cruelty and won’t hesitate to call you out if you mistreat animals. This is especially true for Boo, although that one’s completely understandable because, really, why would you ever want to hurt a hamster? Just be kind to animals, and Minsc will like you just fine.

To summarize, here are all the things you shouldn’t do if you want to be friends with Minsc.

Act unnecessarily violent and cruel.

Show disrespect to his beliefs on justice.

Be cruel to animals, particularly Boo.

Can You Romance Minsc?

Unfortunately for those of us who gravitated towards Minsc. You cannot romance him in Baldur’s Gate 3. Minsc will be utterly oblivious to your romantic undertones if you attempt to flirt with him, even admitting that he’s abstinent regarding the “under the blankets business” if you try to be more upfront about your attraction to him.

However, Minsc clarifies that he doesn’t think less of you for wanting a relationship and actively encourages you to follow your heart. While it’s unclear if Minsc was written to be asexual and/or romantic, it would not be surprising since Baldur’s Gate 3 goes to great lengths to represent LGBTQ+ characters and relationships positively.