Baldur’s Gate 3 Poly Romance Guide: How to Romance Multiple Companions

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Baldur’s Gate 3’s romance system bucks long-standing norms of romantic representation in video games by allowing you to enter a consensual polyamorous relationship with two of your companions. Like in real life, starting a polyamorous relationship in Baldur’s Gate 3 can be challenging, but it can be done by being open and honest with everyone involved. Here’s how to start a polyamorous relationship in Baldur’s Gate 3.

How to Romance Multiple Companions in Baludr’s Gate 3

Romancing multiple companions in Bladur’s Gate 3 isn’t much different than romancing just one. To initiate a polyamorous relationship with two of your companions, you’ll need to ensure that you’ve gained enough favorability with all your potential partners that they’re open to entering a relationship with you. This can be done by choosing the correct dialogue options during your one-on-one interactions with them and making choices they agree with while avoiding dialogue and decisions that might alienate them.

The best way to lay the groundwork for a polyamorous relationship is to focus on romancing the companion that you’re most interested in while taking some time to establish a good rapport with the other direction of your affection. Once you’ve earned the admiration of both parties, you can speak to one of your potential partners in your camp and bring up the idea of inviting the other companion you’re interested in to join in on your romantic endeavors. The dialogue option will be worded differently depending on who you’re trying, but the choice should be easy to pick out from the crowd.

Related: Should You Kill Yurgir in Baldur’s Gate 3?

All Known Polyamorous and Nonogamous Companions in Baldur’s Gate 3

It’s important to note that not all companions are open to being in a polyamorous relationship, even if they get along well with the other. Here are all of the companions who would rather keep their romantic relationship with you monogamous in Baldur’s Gate 3

Gale

Wyll

While the rest of the companions are open to being in a polyamorous relationship, they aren’t willing to be in one with some other companions, no matter how hard you try to convince them. Alternatively, some companions start eager to be with you and someone else but will change their minds as their relationship with you deepens.

Players are still discovering new depths to Baldur’s Gate 3’s romance system, but here are all the interpersonal complications that could come into play as you try to form a polyamorous relationship we’ve encountered so far.

Shadowheart is open to being in a polyamorous relationship with you and someone else in Act One as long as it’s not Lae’Zel. However, she will want to transition to a monogamous relationship in Act Two.

However, she will want to transition to a monogamous relationship in Act Two. Astarion is open to a relationship with you, Halsin, and Minthara. He is also available, albeit somewhat reluctantly, to be in a relationship with you and Shadowheart until she decides she wants a monogamous relationship.

Karlach is open to being in a polyamorous relationship with you and someone else but also decides that she wants to be monogamous.

Halsin and Minthara are open to entering into a polyamorous relationship with you if they get along with their other partner.

As in real life, a polyamorous relationship in Baldur’s Gate 3 can only survive if all parties respect each other’s feelings and adjust to change. Baldur’s Gate 3’s romance system perfectly captures the effort needed to maintain a polyamorous relationship and the joy it can bring to everyone involved, and it’s a significant step forward in romantic representation in video games.

- This article was updated on August 25th, 2023