Baldur’s Gate 3 Astarion Approval and Romance Guide | Likes, Dislikes, and Dialogue Choices

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Astarion is one of the best companions in Baldur’s Gate 3 and you’d be hard-pressed to find someone who doesn’t want to smooch his pale vampire face. This cunning rogue has a tragic backstory and luscious locks of hair, making him the complete package for Dungeons & Dragons nerds playing Baldur’s Gate 3.

If you’re the type of person that wants to romance Astarion, you’re also probably the type of person that gets sad when you choose mean dialogue options on accident. That’s where this guide comes in! If you want Astarion to like you no matter what, this Astarion approval guide will walk you through exactly what to say and when to say it to increase this vampire’s opinion of you.

Related: Where to Find the Baldur’s Gate 3 Clothing Store to Buy New Armor and Outfits

If you’re into romance, then this guide also contains a full romance walkthrough as well, showing you the fastest ways to unlock those spicy one-on-one scenes and tender heartfelt moments at camp. If you don’t want to miss anything with Astarion, then this is the guide for you.

How to Increase Astarion’s Approval in Baldur’s Gate 3

Image: Larian Studios

While Astarion is a tragic character with remarkable depth, he’s a simple man who knows what he likes. Yes, Astarion is incredibly easy to read no matter how mysterious he thinks he’s being. To get Astarion to like you, you’re going to have to be rude and dishonest. Make sure you save often, because trying to impress Astarion can get you into some serious trouble if you mess with the wrong people.

Astarion’s Likes

Astarion likes any dialogue options that are rude and uncaring toward other people. If you can crack a joke at another’s expense or brush off their problems entirely (oh boo hoo, the Tieflings don’t have a home, that’s not really our problem) then you’ll get along with him just fine. He’s not evil like Minthara, but he’ll do whatever it takes to come out on top, no matter who gets hurt in the process. Be cruel and he’ll like you.

Related: Best Solo Baldur’s Gate 3 Classes, Ranked

Astarion likes the pursuit of power. He sees the Illithid tadpole in your heads as a chance to rise above those who have wronged him. He wants to put people in their place. Talk down to people and give in to your Illithid powers to get the upper hand whenever you can.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Astarion’s also a Rogue, so he likes cunning, crafty, and deceptive strategies. Talking your way out of a situation with a Charisma check will usually net you some approval points with Astarion, as will picking locks and sneaking into places where you’re not supposed to be. Think of the stereotypical D&D rogue and roleplay that.

Also, surprise surprise! Astarion is a vampire. If you let him suck your blood regularly, he’ll be a happy man. Listen to all his vampire-related trauma dumps and be supportive the whole time. Flattery goes a long way with Astarion.

Related: Astarion’s Name Holds a Tragic Secret in Baldur’s Gate 3

To recap, here’s what you should prioritize to make Astarion like you:

Be rude and mean.

Enjoy your Illithid powers.

Be sneaky, crafty, and cunning.

Let him suck your blood.

Flatter him.

Astarion’s Dislikes

Anything that a stereotypical good adventurer would do, Astarion isn’t fond of. He won’t hate you if you’re playing a lawful good character, but he won’t love you for it, either. Going out of your way to help those in need or being sympathetic at all is a surefire way to lose approval points.

Image: Larian Studios

As for the tadpole, rejecting it in any form will lose approval points with Astarion. It’s a tool to him, a useful one that will prevent anyone from ever hurting him again. It’s not a morality issue to him, so don’t treat it like one. You have a worm in your head and it’s awesome. Use it to make some people suffer.

Of course, this should come across as obvious, but don’t be mean about the whole vampire thing. Let him do what he wants and definitely don’t sell him out to the hunters looking for him. If you act even a little put off by him being a vampire, it’ll be a huge blow to his ego and your approval rating.

Speaking of his ego, you should never insult Astarion under any circumstances. Tell him he’s pretty whenever you have the chance, and give in to his delusions of grandeur whenever possible. If he comes onto you, don’t reject him. These are the biggest mistakes you can make when trying to get Astarion to like you.

Image: Larian Studios

To recap, avoid these things or Astarion won’t like you:

Don’t be a goody two shoes.

Don’t ignore the tadpole and your Illithid powers.

Don’t harass him for being a vampire.

Don’t insult him or reject him

How to Romance Astarion

Romancing Astarion will take the entire game, as the chapters of his romance storyline are spread throughout all 3 Acts. Astarion’s romance arc follows this general structure:

Sleep with him at the Act 1 celebration.

Hunt down the Orthon for Raphael in Act 2 and enter a relationship.

Complete Astarion’s companion questline in Act 3 and choose an ending.

Act 1 Romance Choices

In Act 1, your main priority should be building up your approval with Astarion through dialogue choices and quests. You don’t need a ton of them to initiate the romance, but he won’t sleep with you at all if he doesn’t like you at least a little bit.

Related: Baldur’s Gate 3 Has Guns Now Thanks to Modders

Just play the game normally until you resolve the conflict at the Emerald Grove. Regardless of your choice between Halsin or Minthara, there’ll be a celebration at camp the following night. Speak to Astarion at the party and choose the dialogue options that imply you want to sleep with him. He’ll mention “a little fun” and you need to act interested in that.

Image: Larian Studios

Once you’ve landed a secret rendevous with Astarion, return to your bedroll to end the day and enjoy the romance cutscene. During the romance scene, your choices matter. These are the correct dialogue options:

You don’t have me yet.

And what do you want?

Nod.

This will lead to you sleeping with Astarion, sowing the seeds for a real relationship in Act 2.

Act 2 Romance Choices

In Act 2, continue the main questline until you reach the Temple of Shar. Raphael will ambush you and ask you to defeat an Orthon named Yurgir in exchange for information about Astarion’s strange scars. Astarion doesn’t have to be in your party for this exchange, but it’s best if he is.

Image: Larian Studios

The next time you return to camp after accepting Raphael’s quest, Astarion will come to you in the middle of the night. Choose the following dialogue options:

Are you alright?

So do I. More than anything.

I care about you. Deeply.

You are worth a great deal to me, no matter what you’re going through.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you try to be flirtatious or don’t take him seriously during this encounter, he’ll break up with you because he thinks you only see him as a sexual object. You have to be caring and tender here for the relationship to continue in Act 3.

Act 3 Romance Choices

Once you’re in a relationship with Astarion, there’s very little you can do to ruin it in Act 3. The only thing left to do is pay Cazador a visit and finish his companion questline. There are two endings to Astarion’s romance storyline depending on if you let him complete the ritual and ascend or if you prevent the ritual from happening.

Complete the Ritual and Astarion Ascends

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you let Astarion ascend, then the next romance scene involves you becoming a vampire thrall. You must let him convert you or the relationship will end. Choose the following dialogue options to successfully complete this romance scene:

I want to be a vampire, like you.

Yes, that’s all I want.

Please, yes.

After this, you’ll become Astarion’s vampire thrall and gain the Vampire Bite action during combat just like he has.

Stop the Ritual

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you stop the ritual, Astarion will approach you at camp after the next long rest. The dialogue options don’t matter here as long as you agree to follow him, kicking off the next romance scene. This is a tender scene at Astarion’s grave, and your dialogue choices can’t ruin anything here. You can either accept his advances and sleep with him or choose “Let’s just. stay here. Together.” to end the night without sex.

Related: Baldur’s Gate 3 Gets 54 New Playable Races With This Mod

No matter which route you choose, this is the ending to Astarion’s romance. He’ll still lovingly address you as darling and compliment you at camp, but there are no more romance scenes or quests to follow. At this point, you’re nearly done with Baldur’s Gate 3. Just sit back and enjoy the ride with your vampire boyfriend.

- This article was updated on September 28th, 2023